CBSE Result 2020: Learn how and where to see 10th-12th results

By- Vikash Kumar
CBSE Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education i.e. CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) had stopped some board examinations due to the coronavirus and lockdown. These examinations are expected to be held in May and the result will be declared only after conducting these examinations. Here we are trying to answer your questions for which most of the students search on the internet.

When will the result of the CBSE Board Exam 2020 be released?

CBSE has postponed some examinations due to the coronavirus and these exams will be conducted by the end of May. The result will be declared only after conducting all the examinations.

Also Read:   CBSE 10th Result 2020: CBSE 10th Result 2020 Release Date & Information

What is the minimum number of marks required to pass in CBSE 10th standard?

For passing the CBSE 10th standard, it is necessary to get a minimum of 33% marks. In addition to 33% marks for each subject, the total marks in all subjects are also required to be 33%.

What if I fail in one of the 10th subjects?

If CBSE fails in 1 or 2 subjects, students will have to take compartment examination again. The compartment examination is conducted shortly after the result is released. This does not make the student have to wait for next year to give the paper of failed subject.

Also Read:   CBSE Result 2020: How and where to see 10th-12th results, know the answers to all the questions
Also Read:   CBSE Result 2020: Check here CBSE Result 2020 for Classes 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th

Can CBSE Result Be Searched By Name?

No, students will need their roll number to see the CBSE board result. CBSE does not provide the facility to view the results by name. The result of the examination will be done after conducting the remaining examinations.

How to watch CBSE 10th-12th?

CBSE results can be seen by the students by visiting the official website of CBSE cbseresults.nic.in. The result can be seen only after the CBSE results are announced. Students will need their roll number to see the result, so keep your roll number ready before viewing the result.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

