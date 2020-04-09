Home Education CBSE Result 2020: How and where to see 10th-12th results, know the...
EducationExamResult

CBSE Result 2020: How and where to see 10th-12th results, know the answers to all the questions

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

CBSE Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education i.e. CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) had stopped some board examinations due to the coronavirus and lockdown. These examinations are expected to be held in May and the result will be declared only after conducting these examinations. Here we are trying to answer your questions for which most of the students search on the internet.

When will the result of CBSE Board Exam 2020 be released?

CBSE has postponed some examinations due to the coronavirus and these exams will be conducted by the end of May. The result will be declared only after conducting all the examinations.

Also Read:   CBSE Result 2020: Check here CBSE Result 2020 for Classes 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th

What is the minimum number of marks required to pass in CBSE 10th standard?

- Advertisement -

For passing the CBSE 10th standard, it is necessary to get a minimum of 33% marks. In addition to 33% marks for each subject, the total marks in all subjects are also required to be 33%.

What if I fail in one or the 10th subject?

If CBSE fails in 1 or 2 subjects, students will have to take compartment examination again. The compartment examination is conducted shortly after the result is released. This does not make the student have to wait for next year to give the paper of failed subject.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: List of Websites to Check BSEB Matric Result 2020
Also Read:   CBSE Board Exam 2020: Has CBSE 10th and 12th examinations been canceled? Know the truth

Can CBSE Result Be Searched By Name?

No, students will need their roll number to see the CBSE board result. CBSE does not provide the facility to view the results by name. The result of the examination will be done after conducting the remaining examinations.

How to watch CBSE 10th-12th?

CBSE results can be seen by the students by visiting the official website of CBSE cbseresults.nic.in. The result can be seen only after the CBSE results are announced. Students will need their roll number to see the result, so keep your roll number ready before viewing the result.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board 12th Result Date, check Here

Education Vikash Kumar -
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 - MSBSHSE will announce Maharashtra board HSC result tentatively on May 28, 2020. Maharashtra 12th result 2020 will likely be...
Read more

Atypical Season 4 Release Date, Plot, Trailer And Everything A Fan Need To Know??

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
We will have more tales. Netflix just ordered a period of Atypical.
Also Read:   UP Board Result 2020: No One Passed, Exam Results Will Be Released
Here are all the facts relating to this show by creator/producer Robia Rashid...
Read more

Producers tease The Walking Dead finale: “Maybe not everyone is going to get out alive”

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The final episode of The Walking Dead year 10 was put on hold for the time being, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. However, when...
Read more

OnePlus Z And Pixel 4a Smartphone Of 2020 You Should Wait

Technology Viper -
I have been using the Galaxy S20 for just over a month and while I still agree with my critique saying that it is...
Read more

“Titans Season 3”: A New Fan Favorite Character Will Make Her Presence In The Upcoming Chapter. Who Is She???

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
With it's the season in 2020, the DC Superhero collection Titans will be back. The action thriller series needed a stop with its second...
Read more

Ares Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Trailer And Everything A Fan Need To Know??

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The much-awaited collection of Netflix will likely be making a comeback. The terror series has received critically acclaimed and a reply. The series is...
Read more

Jeffrey Wright Talks’Westworld’, the Overall Collection Plan, and Some Details About’The Batman’

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the HBO series Westworld is back for Season 3, since it continues its exploration of...
Read more

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 – Date of Declaration

Education Vikash Kumar -
The pupils are due to the time lapse between the 10th Result 2020 announcement date along with the faculty admission dates since the pupils...
Read more

Samsung Note 20 Release Date, Specs, Leaks And GeekBench Score

Technology Viper -
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G was seen on Geekbench for the very first time. Based on its multi-core and test results, it seems to...
Read more

UP Board Result Date 2020: Will the 10th and 12th results of the UP board be delayed?

Education Vikash Kumar -
Lockdown is due to Coronavirus infection across the country. In this case, all work has been stopped. At the same time, the evaluation of...
Read more
© World Top Trend