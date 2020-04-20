Home Education CBSE Class X And XII Examinations And Result Announcement, Check Here
EducationExamResult

CBSE Class X And XII Examinations And Result Announcement, Check Here

By- Vikash Kumar
CBSE has Mastered the possibility of canceling the exams.

The expansion of lockdown has further delayed the running of impending CBSE class X and XII examinations and result in the announcement.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, the controller of examinations, CBSE, has mastered the chance to cancel the rest of the exams. “The deliberations are on to pick the timeline to run the rest of the exams,” Bhardwaj told Education Times.

With the nation split into red, green and orange zones dependent on the intensity of the infections, it won’t be feasible to run the examinations he said. The exams will follow the same cycle across India.

“The whole academic cycle has been disrupted as a result of lockdown. College entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CLAT have been postponed as well as the college semesters are bound to be delayed. We are waiting for the situation to improve and also will run the examinations after making a statement 10 days before it,” says Bhardwaj. He adds that the board will guarantee speedy evaluation.

The board was not able to run examinations on eight examination days. Further, due to the law and order scenario in North East Delhi district, the board was not able to conduct examinations on four examination days, while very few pupils from and around this district weren’t able to look in exams on seven days. Owing to the Conditions, assessments will be conducted by the board for only 29 Chief topics that will be required for promotion and are crucial for admissions in educational institutions that are higher

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

