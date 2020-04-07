CBSE Board: What will change the way of 10th-12th paper check?

- Advertisement -

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released a circular about the CBSE class 10th-12th board exam 2020. According to the Circular, the new dates of the CBSE Board Exam 2020 will be announced after consultation with the higher education officials of the board. It has also been told that this time how the board will evaluate the exam. The date of the exam will be updated on the official website CBSE.nic.in.

Let us tell you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi put a lockdown of 21 days on March 24 to control the coronavirus. In such a situation, CBSE has postponed all examinations for April 14. By the way, the board has given information that after the situation becomes normal, the remaining exam and 10th-12th results will be released.

Know-How will the answer sheet be evaluated

At present, the CBSE evaluation process has been stopped. According to the circular issued by CBSE, the board will bring more instructions for evaluation. That is, changes will be made in the evaluation process.

“These instructions, and the dates for resuming the evaluation work in various evaluation centers of the country, cannot be announced at this stage either. However, 3-4 days notice to resume the board evaluation work. Will give.

Amidst rumors of the exam resumption date, the CBSE board said that the Class 10th and Class 12th dates for the rescheduled board exams will be communicated by the board through its website and after re-evaluation. The press release will be issued. Until then, keep your patience.