CBSE Board Result 2020: Know when the 10th and 12th results will come, this is the latest update

By- Vikash Kumar
CBSE Board Result 2020: As time is progressing, the students appearing for the class 10th-12th board examination are in tension about the result. He is eagerly waiting for the result. However, due to the coronavirus, CBSE has postponed many examinations. In such a situation, the biggest question is when the CBSE board results will be released.

According to sources, CBSE will declare the results by the end of May only after conducting the remaining examinations. All the students have to come to the official website CBSE.nic.in to check the CBSE board results.

The results will be declared online like every year. The board has said, students are advised not to worry about the remaining examinations. The board examination will be conducted if the situation is normal.

How to check the answer sheet

CBSC board has said that the students who have to check the answer sheet. His process is going to be very strict. Any kind of mistake will not be tolerated.

CBSE further said the analysis we have done is that CBSE tries to balance paper checking every year. If you have noticed, the cut-off was not much last year. This time the cut-off may increase.

CBSE Board Result 2020: Know when the 10th and 12th results will come, this is the latest update

CBSE Board Result 2020: As time is progressing, the students appearing for the class 10th-12th board examination are in tension about the result. He...
