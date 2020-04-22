CBSE Board Exams: There Is No Possibility Of Canceling The Pending Examinations, The Officer Gave This Information

- Advertisement -

New Delhi: Class 12 students of the CBSE Board are eagerly waiting for the new dates of the postponed examinations. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official has clearly stated that there is no possibility of cancellation of the postponed examinations. Along with this, the officer also informed that the discussion on the new dates of the examination is going on and the announcement will be made only after taking stock of the conditions after May 3. Let us tell you that there is a lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of Coronavirus infection. Before the first phase of the lockdown imposed on March 24, the board postponed the 10th and 12th examinations.

After this, on 1 April, CBSE made announcements regarding the postponed examinations.

- Advertisement -

CBSE will now conduct the main exams of class 12. At the same time this year, there will be no postponed examinations of the 10th and they have been canceled.

Postponed examinations will not be held again for students appearing for CBSE Board from abroad.

A board official said, “Discussions are still on in the postponed examinations and the dates will be announced only after May 3, if the situation is properly assessed.”

CBSE will conduct these exams for students who could not take the exam due to the violence in North East Delhi, which includes Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Communication, English Language and Literature, Science and Social Science.

At the same time, North East Delhi’s 12th students will have only the core subjects examinations, which include English, Maths, Economics, Biology, Political Science, History, Physics, Accountancy, and Chemistry. CBSE will announce the new dates of examinations at least 10 days before the commencement of the examination.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering rationalizing the syllabus from the upcoming academic year to compensate for the loss of time of students of classes 9 to 12 due to COVID-19 (COVID-19). The board is currently assessing the situation and the damage and accordingly, a decision will be taken in this regard.