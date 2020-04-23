CBSE Board Exams 2020: The investigation of copies will start four days after the lockdown opens, the rest of the papers’ sheet will also be announced soon.

- Advertisement -

CBSE Board Exams 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now stepped up the preparations to start the evaluation process from board exams. According to this, the board has made it clear that as soon as the lockdown ends, four days after that, the examination of copies of board examination will be started. Along with this, the datasheet for the remaining board exams will also be declared. This information was given by CBSE Controller Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj in an online meeting with principals. The meeting was attended by the principals of more than 100 schools across the country. During this time, the Controller of Examinations spoke to the principals on many other important issues.

He said that the board is trying its best to declare the result at the right time. He further said that we are in constant touch with the HRD ministry regarding this matter. As soon as the lockdown opens, after the approval of MHRD, the remaining papers will be released for the examination of the remaining papers. The CBSE board has conducted 174 out of 215 theory papers before the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus epidemic. Out of the remaining 41 papers, CBSE has decided to conduct only 29 subject papers of class 12. Now the date sheet of these exams is to be released.

Exams can also be held on Sunday

In this meeting, Controller of Examinations, Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj told during the meeting that the examination can be conducted on Sunday also. Apart from this, a maximum of 10 students can be given admission in a class, such instructions can be given. At the same time, he has given strict instructions regarding online classes that 75% attendance in online classes will be mandatory. Also, CBSE schools can trim syllabus from first to eighth grade. This facility has been given to the schools by the board.