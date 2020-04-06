Home Education CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE will release the press release to inform...
EducationExamResult

CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE will release the press release to inform Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2020 fresh examination dates

By- Vikash Kumar
CBSE Board Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2020 plan was drawn for impending papers along with analysis of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 and CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020 answer broadcasts. Nevertheless, the exact board examination schedule along with other details will soon be announced on April 14 after reviewing the situation, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’Nishank’ stated on Sunday.

“I am regularly reviewing the strategy of action being followed by schools and colleges throughout the lockdown. A strategy is also prepared for conducting pending exams and evaluation whenever the situation improves and the lockdown is increased,” Nishank explained.

Each of the CBSE Board Exam 2020 pupils should not fear the new dates or the revised exam schedule. Following the decision on the opening of schools and colleges will come on April 14, the CBSE will release the press release to inform Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2020 new evaluation dates following re-assessment of the situation. Each of the CBSE board pupils is advised to keep a close eye on the official website (CBSE.nic.in) for the latest updates on board examinations 2020.

Coronavirus outbreak in India: Statistics

According to the Health Ministry, novel coronavirus cases in the country’s number increased on Sunday to 3,374 while the death toll climbed to 77. As many as 266 people have been either cured of the disease at 3,030, the number of cases stood of these and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.

Moreover, as addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the students were asked to the light candle, Diya or flashlight of the mobile for 9 minutes on April 5 at 9 pm to realize electricity of light and also to highlight objects of which we are all fighting together.

Coronavirus outbreak: Decision on reopening schools, colleges on April 14

In an interview to PTI, the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said the security of pupils and teachers is of utmost importance to the authorities and his ministry is prepared to ensure there is not an academic reduction to pupils if educational institutions necessary to stay closed beyond April 14, once the continuing 21-day lockdown is slated to end.

Courses in schools and colleges were suspended and board exams postponed even before the lockdown was declared on March 24. You will find more than 800 universities, 40,000 colleges and 12,000 standalone Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), besides 1.5 lakh colleges in the country.

CBSE Class 10, 12th Board Exam 2020: Quick tips to overcome exam fear

Timetable: The pupils should create their timetable or routine of analyzing hours maintaining their potential in perspective.

Focus on all subjects: The candidate shouldn’t ever focus solely on one topic. It’s sensible to devote some time or on alternate days to make a balance.

Sleep well: The student should take no less than 8-9 hours of sleep to unwind the body and mind.

Highlight important points: whilst writing a response, the candidates must highlight important points or sentences to make it easy for the examiner to understand that your knowledge about the subject.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

