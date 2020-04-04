Home Education CBSE Board Exam 2020: From when will the copies of board exam...
Education

CBSE Board Exam 2020: From when will the copies of board exam be checked, CBSE gave this information

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

New Delhi: CBSE: Due to the Coronavirus epidemic in the country, the education sector has got a break. All types of examinations have been postponed. Recently, CBSE Board has also made many big announcements regarding the postponed examinations. After giving information about board exams, now the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared new information about checking answer sheets of students. CBSE issued a statement saying that they are not able to do the work of evaluation.

Let us know that the CBSE Class 10 exams have been completed. 12th and East Delhi riots affected students are yet to take examinations. On this, the board says that they will issue new instructions about the valuation. On Wednesday, the board said, “The process of checking answer sheets in all the assessment centers across the country cannot be continued under these circumstances. However, the board will give notice by issuing notice 3-4 days before the commencement of the evaluation work.”

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 (When will be announced) BSEB Matric Result 2020 at biharboard.online

Board examinations will not be held abroad

Keeping in mind the situation arising due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not take the pending examinations of 10th and 12th classes abroad. CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “Many CBSE schools are located in 25 countries.

Also Read:   CBSE 10th result 2020 and CBSE 12th result 2020: CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2020 will be declared by May end only

He said, “Also, in present times it will be difficult to call the answer books for evaluation in India. Therefore, the board has decided that the 10th and 12th classes exams of schools located abroad will not be taken. ”The examinations were postponed to 18 March after the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be declared after the lockdown

There will be an exam for these subjects in India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10th and 12th examinations only for those 29 core subjects which are important for admission in higher educational institutions. He said, ‘CBSE has been advised to conduct board examinations for only 29 core subjects which are important for promotion and admission to the university.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: Board Secretary gave a statement on the news of promoting students without result

Education Vikash Kumar -
Lucknow: A circular of results of class 10 and 12 board examinations in Uttar Pradesh is becoming increasingly viral on social media. According to...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds 2: All We Know About AirPod Rivals, Galaxy Bud +

Technology Vikash Kumar -
The second Pixel Buds of google face an uphill struggle: not only do they have to upgrade on the original earbuds that are disastrous...
Read more

CBSE Board Exam 2020: From when will the copies of board exam be checked, CBSE gave this information

Education Vikash Kumar -
New Delhi: CBSE: Due to the Coronavirus epidemic in the country, the education sector has got a break. All types of examinations have been...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Good news for students waiting for Bihar board 10th result, results will come soon

Education Vikash Kumar -
The news that gives relief to the students who are waiting for the 10th result of the Bihar board examination, is that the board...
Read more

What do you expect from the story of Pirates Of The Caribbean Season 6?

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
The series Pirates of the Caribbean is a film collection, including a mix of five experiences up until that point. The performer Jerry Bruckheimer...
Read more

The 100 season 7 air date: When will The 100 season 7 be back?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Season six-hit The CW in the US in April 2019, while UK audiences had to wait until September 2019 to watch it on E4...
Read more

Justice League 2 was underway and he confirmed to media that the sequel would indeed coming

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
The acute success of the Justice League in 2017 has undeniably opened the chance for Justice League 2 in the future.
Also Read:   CBSE 10th result 2020: CBSE 10th result 2020 will be announced in first week of May
Before the release of...
Read more

“Rick And Morty” Season 4 will Premiere On May 3

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Adult Swim has declared the second half of Season 4 of"Rick and Morty" will premiere on May 3 at 11:30 p.m. The statement was made...
Read more

God of War 5 has yet to be confirmed by developer Santa Monica

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
God of War 5 has not yet been confirmed by developer Santa Monica, but a follow-up to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018)...
Read more

Haikyuu Season 5: Release date, plot and more latest update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Haikyuu is a Japanese shonen manga series. Haruichi Furudate writes and illustrated it. Production I.G produces the arcade T.V. series.
Also Read:   CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: Board to Maintain exams only Get Details Here
The series is taking a...
Read more
© World Top Trend