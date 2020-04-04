CBSE Board Exam 2020: From when will the copies of board exam be checked, CBSE gave this information

- Advertisement -

New Delhi: CBSE: Due to the Coronavirus epidemic in the country, the education sector has got a break. All types of examinations have been postponed. Recently, CBSE Board has also made many big announcements regarding the postponed examinations. After giving information about board exams, now the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared new information about checking answer sheets of students. CBSE issued a statement saying that they are not able to do the work of evaluation.

Let us know that the CBSE Class 10 exams have been completed. 12th and East Delhi riots affected students are yet to take examinations. On this, the board says that they will issue new instructions about the valuation. On Wednesday, the board said, “The process of checking answer sheets in all the assessment centers across the country cannot be continued under these circumstances. However, the board will give notice by issuing notice 3-4 days before the commencement of the evaluation work.”

Board examinations will not be held abroad

Keeping in mind the situation arising due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not take the pending examinations of 10th and 12th classes abroad. CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “Many CBSE schools are located in 25 countries.

He said, “Also, in present times it will be difficult to call the answer books for evaluation in India. Therefore, the board has decided that the 10th and 12th classes exams of schools located abroad will not be taken. ”The examinations were postponed to 18 March after the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.

There will be an exam for these subjects in India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10th and 12th examinations only for those 29 core subjects which are important for admission in higher educational institutions. He said, ‘CBSE has been advised to conduct board examinations for only 29 core subjects which are important for promotion and admission to the university.