CBSE Board Exam 2020: First riots and now board students of Corona, North East Delhi are not waiting to end

By- Vikash Kumar
New Delhi: For the students of North East Delhi, whose CBSE 10th and 12th board exams were postponed due to the riots and then the outbreak of COVID-19 (COVID-19), waiting for the exam ‘Endurance test. ‘ has been made.

Rani Kumari, who hails from the riot-hit area of ​​North East Delhi, said that during the violence over the CAA, there was always fear that when there was a knock at the door and it came to the as bad news, but had courage That “this time will pass.”

Rani, who lives in Maujpur, said, “But now it has changed into endless waiting. Now I don’t even want to read. It was thought earlier that this time will pass. How many times one can read the same thing Now maybe I will study only after the exam date comes. ”

At the same time, Ravi, a resident of Chandbagh told, “Since childhood, we were told that the board exam is very important and we have to prepare for it two years in advance. But now everything seems meaningless, there is no enthusiasm left. Now then Endurance is being tested more than board exams. ”

Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Gokalpuri in North-East Delhi, told, “I think I will remember for a lifetime how much I was upset during the 10th exam. The stress of getting the exam and good marks in it now seems useless. , Especially when we are facing riots and global epidemics. ”

Riots erupted in north-east Delhi in February. In this violence, 53 people died, more than 200 people were injured and the property was severely damaged. This violence most affected the areas of Zafarabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

Due to the violence, CBSE postponed the examinations till 29 February at more than 80 examination centers in the area.

However, the rest of the examinations took place from March 2, as board officials believed that the delay would make it difficult for students to enroll in colleges.

The board gave a fresh examination date under which the 12th examination was to be held from 31 March to 14 April while the 10th exam was to be from 21 to 30 March.

However, because of the spread of Coronavirus infection, a 21-day lockdown came into force in the country from midnight on 24 March.

Now Board officials say that after the lockdown ends, students will be informed 10 days before the exam.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, Coronavirus infection has killed 114 people in the country till Tuesday, while 4,421 people have been confirmed infected.

