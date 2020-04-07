CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE Board announce the new schedule for the pending annual examinations of Class 12 and Class 10 students

- Advertisement -

New Delhi: CBSE reiterated on Sunday that at this point it’s hard for the Board to determine and declare the new schedule for its pending yearly assessments of Class 12 and Class 10 (of northeast Delhi) pupils.

CBSE has published a note on Monday warning students. The board has also warned against miscreants that are proven to be spreading the rumors of action.

The Human Resource Development minister told Press Trust of India the government is going to decide after reviewing the scenario on reopening on April 14 of universities and schools.

“it is hard to have a decision right now. We’ll examine the situation on April 14 and based upon the conditions, a decision will be taken on if colleges and schools can be reopened today or need to be shut for a longer time,”, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal”Nishank” stated on Sunday when asked about his Ministry”s post-lockdown program.

Following rumors emerged in regards to the cancellation of impending Class 12 and Class 10 (of northeast Delhi) pupils, the Board now said it stands firm on its own April 1 release.

“Concerning rescheduling board exams for courses 10 and 12, it’s advised at this point it’s hard for the Board to determine and announce the new timetable for assessments,” CBSE stated in a statement published on April 1.