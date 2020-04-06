CBSE Board Exam 2020: Has CBSE 10th and 12th examinations been canceled? Know the truth

- Advertisement -

New Delhi: CBSE Board Exam 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday reiterated that due to the thriving conditions in the country due to coronavirus, the board for students affected by the riots of 12th and 10th North East Delhi It is not possible to release the new exam schedule. Let us know that recently some news about the pending examinations of the 12th and 10th board became viral. In this regard, the CBSE board said that they are still standing on the notice issued on April 1.

What did the CBSE board say in the April 1 notice?

The CBSE board had issued a notice on April 1 stating, “It is informed that rescheduling of board exam for class 12th and 10th is informed that in the current circumstances it is difficult for the board to release a new schedule of examination.”

According to the notice of CBSE, “The board informs that the decision to re-conduct the examinations will be taken after taking into account all aspects of the entrance exam, admission dates in consultation with higher education authorities. In this context, it is informed That the board will inform all the candidates by issuing notice about 10 days before starting the examination. ”

The MHRD has ordered the CBSE to conduct re-examinations only for the main exams of 10th and 12th, which are important for promoting students and admission in higher educational institutions. There will no longer be exams for subjects other than the main subjects.

At the same time, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Sunday that after reviewing the situation on the coronavirus crisis in the country on April 14, the government will decide on reopening schools, colleges. The HRD minister said in an interview that the safety of students and teachers is paramount for the government and his ministry is ready to ensure that if the school, college is required to be closed after April 14, then students should be educated. There is no loss.