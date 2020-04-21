CBSE Board Class 10th And 12th Remaining Exam Date 2020: 10th, 12th board results will be given without promotion to exam next class

- Advertisement -

CBSE board examinations were going on that the Coronavirus came in the middle. This led to a lockdown across the country. Due to the lockdown, the exam got stuck in the middle, due to which the result can not be released. The first lockdown was supposed to end on 14 April but has been extended until 3 May. All except the 10th and 12th students of CBSE board will be promoted to the next class without an exam. Apart from this, the board has also prepared a list of some subjects whose exams are to be given. Now students do not have to give examinations of all subjects even in the 10th and 12th.

The board has made it clear that in the areas where the examinations have not been held due to the communal violence that has spread in northern Delhi, instead of conducting all subjects, only the examinations of the required subjects will be conducted. The board has also released a list of 29 subjects in this regard. Exam dates can be announced after the lockdown ends. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the curriculum for secondary and higher secondary schools.

