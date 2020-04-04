Home Education CBSE Board Class 10 & 12 Exams Date 2020 LIVE Updates: 10th,...
Education

CBSE Board Class 10 & 12 Exams Date 2020 LIVE Updates: 10th, 12th board exam soon, keep an eye on cbse.nic.in

By- Vikash Kumar
CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Remaining Exam Date Sheet 2020 LIVE Updates: All the students appearing for the CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exam have been requested to update the official dates of the official website CBSE.nic.in Keep an eye on

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Remaining Exam Date Sheet 2020 Latest update: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct examinations for only 29 core subjects out of total 41 subjects examinations of 10th, 12th board. Union Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has taken this decision to avoid the threat of a 21-day lockdown and infection implemented due to the outbreak of Coronavirus COVID-19 in India. On Saturday, April 04, 2020, according to the report of the State and Health Ministry, the number of people infected with a corona in India crossed about 3000, of which 96 people have died. In such a situation, almost all the examinations of the country including CBSE have been postponed until further notice. The students up to 8th will be promoted by the CBSE board to the next class, there will be an internal assessment to promote the students of classes 9 and 11 and the subjects of the 10th, 12th board examinations have been reduced.

The dates of the 10th and 12th board exam (CBSE Board Exam 2020 Date) are yet to be decided. Keeping in mind all the other aspects of the entrance exam, the dates of the board exam will be announced soon. The board will give a 10-day notice to all stakeholders before rescheduling the examinations. All the students appearing for the CBSE class 10th, 12th board examination has been requested to keep an eye on the official website CBSE.nic.in for the latest information on the exam dates.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

