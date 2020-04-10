Home Education CBSE Board Class 10 & 12 Exams Date 2020: Know how many...
EducationExam

CBSE Board Class 10 & 12 Exams Date 2020: Know how many days before the 10th-12th board re-exam Datesheet

By- Vikash Kumar
CBSE exams were going on. Almost all the exams of the 10th class were completed, but there were many exams of the 12th class. Meanwhile, due to the Coronavirus, there was a lockdown in the country and all examinations were postponed until further notice. Now there is no filing date for the exam yet, but on the rumors flying on social media, a notice has been issued by the board that until the board issues a notice on its official website, any Kind news is not to be believed.

There is not much time to release the results of the board exams. The CBSE board has already said that the examinations of all remaining subjects will not be taken but only the results of important subjects will be conducted and the results will be released. This means that the board is not going to take much time. About 10 days before the commencement of the examination, the board will issue information and date sheet in this regard to all the students. The exam date and other information will be released on the official website of the board, CBSE.nic.in.

