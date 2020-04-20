Home Education CBSE Board 2020 New Exam Dates declared for Class 10th And 12th,...
EducationExam

CBSE Board 2020 New Exam Dates declared for Class 10th And 12th, Check Here

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will Establish the Class 10 and Class 12 board Exam 2020 revised exam schedule for staying papers soon on the official website, CBSE.nic.in
CBSE Board Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will establish the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2020 revised dates for staying papers shortly.

Before this month, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’Nishank’ said after reviewing the situation that the exact board exam 2020 program together with other details will shortly be announced on April 14. Has been extended till May 3.

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown will be extended until May 3, saying it is extremely crucial to include the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the nation. Hence, the CBSE Board Exams 2020 for classes 10th and 12th will be prone to be held following the lockdown is raised.

Also Read:   CBSE Board Class 10 & 12 Exams Date 2020 LIVE Updates: 10th, 12th board exam soon, keep an eye on cbse.nic.in
Also Read:   CBSE Board 10th & 12th Result 2020 update: Know how long CBSE will release board results

Modi said India added that limited funds have been coped with by the nation Based on PTI and received benefits from the 21-day lockdown.

CBSE Board Exam 2020 remaining papers and evaluation

Additionally, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2020 program has been attracted for impending papers together with an evaluation of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 along with CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020 answer broadcasts.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ 6 Is’Certainly’ From the Works, Says Actor Lee Arenberg

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Los Angeles: "Pirates Of The Caribbean" actor Lee Arenberg states a sixth film is"definitely" being discussed with the manufacturers. The 57-year-old star, who essayed the...
Read more

When will High School DxD Season 5 be out? What is the plot of Season 5?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
High School DxD has a huge fan base in Japan, especially across the world. It's a Manga series that has had plenty of spinoffs...
Read more

The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Teaser, Cast, Plot And All You Want To Know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Boys Season 2: Get ready for another thriller drama series since we soon going to get another season of this series. The viewership...
Read more

Russell Prime is set up to be a continuing antagonist in The 100 season 7

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
After surviving the murder of the rest of his household in The 100 season, Russell Lightbourne, also known as Russell Prime, is going to...
Read more

CBSE Board 2020 New Exam Dates declared for Class 10th And 12th, Check Here

Education Vikash Kumar -
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will Establish the Class 10 and Class 12 board Exam 2020 revised exam schedule for staying papers...
Read more

Apple Will Set a Lot of New Products, Unlike Whatever It Made : Leaker Said

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
A leaker says Apple will establish a bunch of new goods, unlike anything it made. IPad Air with an under-screen Touch ID sensor and a...
Read more

Hanna Season 2: Everything you Want to know About The Series!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Hanna is an action a series that is inspired by an action- thriller movie with the same name. It has an exciting plot filled...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: 10th result is expected soon. Copies can be started in first week of May

Education Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar Board is getting late to release the 10th result. The reason for this is the...
Read more

iPhone 12: Leaks and Rumors Shows big design upgrade

Technology Viper -
The iPhone 12's notch layout was leaked on Twitter. Thanks to Apple moving components around, it ought to be the smallest, although yes, it's...
Read more

Everything You Need to Know About Vampire Diaries Season 9

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
The season that was hottest released back in October 2016 and the Vampire Diaries completed eight seasons and concluded in March 2017. Subsequently, it...
Read more
© World Top Trend