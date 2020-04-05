Home Education CBSE Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: Here’s when and how the...
EducationResult

CBSE Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: Here’s when and how the CBSE result will be declared

By- Vikash Kumar
CBSE Board Result 2020: students that are in class 10 and 12 are more fearful that if the remaining CBSE board examinations will be held and by when the CBSE result will be out for Class 10, 12 Since the time is operating. There are now so many speculations going relating to this situation.

On the flip side, the CBSE is to launch the exam dates of Class 12 plank evaluation and Class 10. As per the sources, after conducting the CBSE exams that are remaining, the board will announce the result for Class 10, 12.

All pupils need to note and keep a check on the official website of CBSEcbse.nic.in to check CBSE board outcomes. The results will be declared online just like every year. We advise about the examinations not to be concerned and start studying hard for them instead.

Also Read:   UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020 Update: Promoting Students Without Exams is Fake News, Confirms UPMSP Chairman

CBSE Board Result 2020: Check of answer sheets

This is to inform all the students that, this year, the re-evaluation of answer tests and exam sheets could be performed on a strict foundation. What we have analyzed and as the pattern follows, that CBSE tries to balance paper out every year assessing. In case you have seen, the cut-off was not high in the year 2019. So, this time students can expect too.

Also Read:   Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: This information was given regarding the release of Bihar Board Matric Result 2020

CBSE Board 2020: Arogya Setu app

CBSE has advised all parents and students to obtain the Arogya Setu program from play shop, program store and both. The app was developed from the government of India in a public-private partnership to fight against the Coronavirus epidemic.

Also Read:   CBSE Board Exam 2020: From when will the copies of board exam be checked, CBSE gave this information

Observing this, CBSE has requested the school principals to inform staff members and teachers, pupils about the program.

CBSE Board 2020: Academic calendar for class 1-12

This is to notify all students that CBSE is developing the academic calendar for Class 1-12.

In the letter addressed school heads, CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal has said that the calendar has been specially developed around activities that will help joyously attain Learning Outcomes.

“This calendar also indicates ways and means to use technology to aid and facilitate this process of studying,” she explained.

CBSE Board Exam 2020 postponed in northeast Delhi:

By the circular, the board was not able to conduct exams on 8 evaluation days due to the pandemic situation.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to Announce Matric Results This Week
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

