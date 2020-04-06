CBSE Board 10th & 12th Result 2020 update: Know how long CBSE will release board results

- Advertisement -

CBSE board 10th and 12th exams and result date 2020: Most of the CBSE board exams are over, but students of 10th and 12th have now started worrying about the results due to the lockdown. Remaining CBSE postponed the examinations after March 24 due to the lockdown that began on March 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

The tension of CBSE 12th standard students is increasing very much these days as the admissions process has started or is about to start in many universities. In such a situation, when their exams are incomplete, when will their results come and what will happen to the admissions in university colleges? There is a lot of concern among students about this matter.

But let us tell you that there are reports quoting sources that with the end of the lockdown, the remaining CBSE Board 12th examinations will also be conducted by the end of May. In such a situation, students are advised to continue preparing for the exam while staying in their homes during the lockdown. Apart from this, the CBSE 10th class results are expected to be released by the last week of May. However, the date of issuing a new schedule and result of examinations was not announced by CBSE. It is believed that as soon as the lockdown ends, a new notification will be released by CBSE regarding the 10th, 12th result 2020 and other examinations.

Students and their parents participating in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th, 12th board examination are advised to keep visiting the official website www.cbse.nic.in for the latest updates of the exam dates.

A message was issued by the Chairman of the CBSE to all the principals. The message reads, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’. Today one can read that the message given by the CBSE regarding lockdown and corona-