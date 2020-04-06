Home Education CBSE Board 10th & 12th Result 2020 update: Know how long CBSE...
EducationResult

CBSE Board 10th & 12th Result 2020 update: Know how long CBSE will release board results

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

CBSE board 10th and 12th exams and result date 2020: Most of the CBSE board exams are over, but students of 10th and 12th have now started worrying about the results due to the lockdown. Remaining CBSE postponed the examinations after March 24 due to the lockdown that began on March 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

The tension of CBSE 12th standard students is increasing very much these days as the admissions process has started or is about to start in many universities. In such a situation, when their exams are incomplete, when will their results come and what will happen to the admissions in university colleges? There is a lot of concern among students about this matter.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: List of Websites to Check BSEB Matric Result 2020

But let us tell you that there are reports quoting sources that with the end of the lockdown, the remaining CBSE Board 12th examinations will also be conducted by the end of May. In such a situation, students are advised to continue preparing for the exam while staying in their homes during the lockdown. Apart from this, the CBSE 10th class results are expected to be released by the last week of May. However, the date of issuing a new schedule and result of examinations was not announced by CBSE. It is believed that as soon as the lockdown ends, a new notification will be released by CBSE regarding the 10th, 12th result 2020 and other examinations.

Also Read:   CBSE Board Exam 2020: Has CBSE 10th and 12th examinations been canceled? Know the truth
Also Read:   CBSE 10th result 2020 and CBSE 12th result 2020: CBSE Result 2020 is expected to be released by May 20

Students and their parents participating in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th, 12th board examination are advised to keep visiting the official website www.cbse.nic.in for the latest updates of the exam dates.

A message was issued by the Chairman of the CBSE to all the principals. The message reads, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’. Today one can read that the message given by the CBSE regarding lockdown and corona-

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

CBSE Update: Board will be strict on giving false information of CBSE exam on social media, FIR on giving false news

Education Vikash Kumar -
The Central Board of Secondary Education has taken a tough stance against those giving fake or false news related to the CBSE exam on...
Read more

CBSE Board 10th & 12th Result 2020 update: Know how long CBSE will release board results

Education Vikash Kumar -
CBSE board 10th and 12th exams and result date 2020: Most of the CBSE board exams are over, but students of 10th and 12th...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds 2 release date might be as soon

Technology Vikash Kumar -
In mid-February, B&H Photo briefly put up Google's forthcoming Pixel Buds two for pre-order, and just a few days before, another listing for the...
Read more

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Has CBSE 10th and 12th examinations been canceled? Know the truth

Education Vikash Kumar -
New Delhi: CBSE Board Exam 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday reiterated that due to the thriving conditions in the country...
Read more

Bihar Board Matric Exam result 2020: It may take some time to get the results of Bihar Board Matriculation Results 2020

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Board Matric Exam result 2020: The result of Bihar Board Matriculation Results 2020 may take some time to come. The reason for this...
Read more

‘Frontier season 4’ latest updates, cast, storyline and much more

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Among those key exhibits on Netflix, Frontier is in an uncertain renewal standing. The current is co-produced by Discovery and Netflix Canada. It seems...
Read more

‘Black Summer season 2’ : Is it confirmed? Release date, cast, plot and other latest details

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Horror fans have been adoring Black Summer, Netflix series, featuring Justin Chu Cary and Jaime King. Indeed, even the legend of the class that's...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds 2 might Coming arrive in April

Technology Vikash Kumar -
If you have been waiting for Google to release an updated set of its Pixel Buds smart earbuds then you might be in luck,...
Read more

TCL 10 hands-on With cheap yet well-equipped televisions : A brand new 5G smartphone challenger approaches

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Last September we have our first look at the TCL Plex -- the first smartphone in the Chinese tech manufacturer famous for its cheap...
Read more

Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Is There Trailer Out?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Based on Aneko Yusagi released by the Media Factory featuring the examples by Seira Minami's book collection, Rising of the Shield Hero is a...
Read more
© World Top Trend