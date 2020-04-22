CBSE Board 10th & 12th Remaining Exam Date 2020: No Examination To Be Given To These Students Of 10th & 12th Result Soon!

- Advertisement -

CBSE Board 10th & 12th Remaining Exam Date Sheet 2020: The CBSE board examinations could not be completed earlier this year due to the communal violence spread in the capital Delhi and now due to the lockdown implemented due to the Corona epidemic. In such a situation, there is a problem in front of the board to start the new academic session on time because the results of this year’s examination are not being released at the moment. The board has held several meetings through video conferencing to decide this direction. The problem is not only to issue the results of the examination but also to conduct the remaining examinations. On the other hand, keeping in mind the situation arising due to the coronavirus epidemic, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said that ‘Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not take the remaining exams of 10th and 12th classes abroad, many CBSE schools are located in 25 countries.

Firstly, the board issued a notice that now the examinations of all the remaining subjects will not be conducted again but only the examinations of important subjects will be conducted. The board has also released a list of 29 such subjects on its official website for which examinations will be conducted. Students who have appeared in the CBSE Board 10th, 12th examination this year, keep an eye on the board’s website for any official information.