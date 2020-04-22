Home Education CBSE Board 10th & 12th Remaining Exam Date 2020: No Examination To...
EducationExam

CBSE Board 10th & 12th Remaining Exam Date 2020: No Examination To Be Given To These Students Of 10th & 12th Result Soon!

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

CBSE Board 10th & 12th Remaining Exam Date Sheet 2020: The CBSE board examinations could not be completed earlier this year due to the communal violence spread in the capital Delhi and now due to the lockdown implemented due to the Corona epidemic. In such a situation, there is a problem in front of the board to start the new academic session on time because the results of this year’s examination are not being released at the moment. The board has held several meetings through video conferencing to decide this direction. The problem is not only to issue the results of the examination but also to conduct the remaining examinations. On the other hand, keeping in mind the situation arising due to the coronavirus epidemic, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said that ‘Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not take the remaining exams of 10th and 12th classes abroad, many CBSE schools are located in 25 countries.

Also Read:   BSEB bihar board 10th result 2020: Bihar board 10th result will be delayed, the evaluation of copies can start only after lockdown
Also Read:   BSEB bihar board 10th result 2020: Bihar board 10th result will be delayed, the evaluation of copies can start only after lockdown

Firstly, the board issued a notice that now the examinations of all the remaining subjects will not be conducted again but only the examinations of important subjects will be conducted. The board has also released a list of 29 such subjects on its official website for which examinations will be conducted. Students who have appeared in the CBSE Board 10th, 12th examination this year, keep an eye on the board’s website for any official information.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

CBSE Board 10th & 12th Remaining Exam Date 2020: No Examination To Be Given To These Students Of 10th & 12th Result Soon!

Education Vikash Kumar -
CBSE Board 10th & 12th Remaining Exam Date Sheet 2020: The CBSE board examinations could not be completed earlier this year due to the...
Read more

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Results Soon, Know How To Check

Education Vikash Kumar -
The evaluation of the copies of the matriculation of the Bihar Board started from March 7 and the work was to be finished by...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And All The Latest Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Netflix has returned together with the second season of one of its most appreciated web series' Virgin river' following the great success of its...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Rumor to have under-display camera to beat iPhone 12

Technology Viper -
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may be set to get a show soon, as possible teaser images for the upcoming phone have popped up...
Read more

‘Designated Survivor Season 4’: Release Date, Cast And Plot. Catch-All The Details Here And New Update

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The American thiller-political drama" Designated Survivor" is a tv set. It's the production of David Guggenheim. The show started broadcasting for two seasons on...
Read more

Cobra Kai: Season 3 Is YouTube Premiere Date for? Here’s all You Need to Remember!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
All, love American Comedy Martial Art show, Cobra Kai and includes a fanbase. This series is much like the Karate Kid Family series. Cobra...
Read more

Apple AirPods 3 Will Likely launch in May

Technology Viper -
The Apple AirPods 3 appears to be finally ready for launching and may arrive in May together with the much-anticipated MacBook Pro 2020.
Also Read:   UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020 Update: Promoting Students Without Exams is Fake News, Confirms UPMSP Chairman
Jon Prosser,...
Read more

American Gods Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
American Gods are contingent that -- over some decades -- foreigners to America have transported their gods from African swindler gods into Egyptian gods...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Information

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
We are going to speak about Netflix's On My Block season 4 release date, cast, and plot details. As we know, On My Block...
Read more

Manifest Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Manifest is an exceptional show along with the series revolves around the lives of passengers whose flight returns after being missing for five decades.
Also Read:   UP Board Result 2020: Know when the 10th-12th results will come, read the statement of the board officer
Season...
Read more
© World Top Trend