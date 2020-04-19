CBSE Board 10th & 12th Exams Date 2020: CBSE 10th, 12th results can be released without exam? Important advice for students and parents

- Advertisement -

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Remaining Exam Date Sheet 2020 LIVE Updates: CBSE Board exams for class 10th and 12th are expected to be held in 2020 after the lockdown is lifted.

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Remaining Exam Date Sheet 2020 Latest update: CBSE board 10th and 12th students are waiting for their exam and then the result. Apart from the official website cbse.nic.in, the CBSE Board Result Students will also be able to check on third party websites. Some students’ exams have not been completed yet. These include students who are studying outside the CBSE board while staying outside India. The CBSE board exams for class 10th and 12th are likely to be held in 2020 after the lockdown is lifted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is also preparing for the evaluation of the pending papers of class 10 and class 12 board exam 2020 as well as CBSE class 10 board exam 2020 and CBSE class 12 board exam 2020 answer scripts. Therefore, if the exam is not done, the result will be released based on the evaluation process. However, no official information has been received so far.

CBSE Board Exam 2020 Update:

Several boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), CISCE, Rajasthan, were to decide the new dates of board exams for the remaining subjects after April 14. But the lockdown was extended until 3 May. After this, where are the decisions about the new schedule of board exams, updates are being given to you in this news.

Students, parents, teachers are all worried about stuck board exams, new sessions, college admissions due to the lockdown rising. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already extended the application dates for them after postponing all their exams. For the first time, students have also been given the option to change the exam city option for JEE Main and NEET (Jee Main 2020, NEET UG 2020). It is likely that both these exams will not be taken without finishing the board exams.

At the same time, according to the official sources of the Central Human Resource Development Department, many examinations can be taken in June and the result is likely to be released by July. According to an official, ‘We will wait till July. If by that time the circumstances are not in favor of conducting entrance examinations, then the marks of 12th can be made the basis for admission in colleges. However, this decision is not final yet.

CBSE has already canceled some examinations. Now the exam will be taken for only 29 subjects. However, till-date the board is not in a position to say anything. It has been told that whenever the date sheet is released, after that the students will definitely get about 10 days for the exam.

At the same time, CISCE has not given any new updates regarding ICSE and ISC exams.