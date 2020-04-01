Home Education CBSE 10th results 2020 and CBSE 12th result 2020: CBSE Result 2020...
CBSE 10th results 2020 and CBSE 12th result 2020: CBSE Result 2020 is expected to be released by May 20

By- Vikash Kumar
CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board outcomes 2020 will be announced by May end only if the board exam has over from April. According to reports, the CBSE Result 2020 will probably be published by May 20. The CBSE is to launch the examination dates of Class 12 board evaluation and Class 10. Each of the board pupils is advised to keep an eye on outcomes on the site of the plank for updates.

On March 18, the board postponed the CBSE Class 12, Class 10 Board examinations 2020 because of Coronavirus outbreak in India. CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020 and the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 scheduled to be held to March 31, 2020, between March 19, 2020, will be conducted following the lockdown.

CBSE Board Exam 2020 postponed in riot hit Delhi:

Before this month, the CBSE declared the schedule of courses 10 and 12 examinations that were postponed in temperate Delhi in light of the current violence. “The assessments in the region for course 12 will start on March 31 and finish on April 14, while examinations for course 10 will start on March 21 and finish on March 30,” a senior board.

Currently, all of the board tests conducted by CBSE are postponed as a result of the coronavirus epidemic in India.

CBSE, NCERT, NTA to create new academic calendars:

The Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD) Ministry has led CBSE, NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) and NTA (National Testing Agency) to operate on a revised program of assessments due to the present Coronavirus lockdown that has essentially make the CBSE board exams and all entrance examinations and recruiting exams to be postponed. As an ANI report, the ministry stated that NCERT and the bodies must draft alternative calendars per.

Here’s how to check CBSE Result 2020 online @ cbse.nic.in:

In order to check the CBSE Board Result 2020, all the candidates need to follow the below mentioned steps:

  • Go to the official CBSE Board websites– cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage of CBSE, click on ‘Click for CBSE Results’
  • Under the CBSE results section, click on the link– CBSE Class 10 Results or CBSE Class 12 Result
  • Enter roll number and click on submit
  • Class 10 CBSE Board Results will be displayed on your screen. Download for your future use

Direct link to check:CBSE Board Results 2020

Notice: The CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2020 along with CBSE Class 12 Board Impact 2020 is also assessed in exam results.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

In 2019, the CBSE announced that the CBSE Class 10th outcomes were announced on May 6. Smriti Irani’s daughter had appeared for the Class 10 board evaluation. She’s passed with 82 percent. Smriti Irani’s son has scored 91 percent in CBSE 12th Result 2019. Further, as many as 13 pupils scored 99.9 percent at the board exam.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

