CBSE 10th result 2020: CBSE 10th result 2020 will be announced in first week of May

The CBSE will announce that the CBSE 10th result 2020 in the first week of May on its official site. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the declaration of outcome is expected to delay. Pupils who look for your CBSE Course 10th board examinations that started on February 15 can check the CBSE result by entering their acknowledge card number, date of birth, roll number, school number and school center number from the login window. The CBSE result includes marks, grades as well as the pass/fail status.

Students can also access their CBSE 10th effect 2020 through SMS or IVR facility provided by the Board. Students must note that the results provided online are provisional. They’ll be required to collect their initial mark sheet following a couple of days of the statement of outcome from college. On the grounds of this CBSE result 2020, pupils will be able to go for a stream in Commerce, Science or Humanities to pursue in classes 11 and 12.

How to check CBSE 10th Result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at www.results.nic.in

Step 2: Enter the CBSE admit card number, roll number, date of birth, centre number and school number (as given on admit card)

Step 3: Submit the details

Step 4: The CBSE Result 2020 for class 10th will open up on the screen

Step 5: Save and download the result for future reference