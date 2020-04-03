Home Education CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: CBSE Board will be holding...
EducationResult

CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: CBSE Board will be holding the pending exams of only for 29 Key Subjects

By- Vikash Kumar
CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 Update: CBSE Board will be holding the pending examinations of CBSE Board Exam 2020 just for 29 Key Topics, according to the most recent notification released by the Board. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to curtail the number of topics for which exams will be held as a result of the present situation around the COVID-19 general health emergency. The Board has decided that the pending examinations will be held only. CBSE Board Exam 2020 has been canceled for all these 29 subjects for the other exams and the boards at a later date will notify marking or scoring scheme for these topics. The announcement of CBSE comes as a great relief for parents and pupils who have been concerned about the exam being held in a stressful moment. A link to the comprehensive notification of the CBSE is provided below to get more details about the decision.

HRD Minister Announced Decision on Twitter

HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank chose to twitter announcing that MHRD has led to market all students up to 8th Course to next grade amid the additional ordinary circumstances. Also, he informed students and parents who CBSE Board Exam 2020 will be held for 29 important subjects.

CBSE Board Exam 2020 – List of Subjects for Which Exams Will Be Held

According to the note published by the CBSE Board today, the Board will be holding examinations only for key topics like Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, and English, Physic, etc.. The CBSE Board also clarified that examinations will be run just for those subjects which are important for seeking admission to higher education institutions for studies. The Board has notified the list of subjects for which exams will be held later on with regards to the.

Subjects for 10th Class Exam Subjects for 12th Class Exam
Rest of India North East Delhi Rest of India North East Delhi
NIL 1.Hindi Course A,

2.Hindi Course B,

3.English Comm,

4.English Lng &

Lit,

5. Science,

6.Social Science

 1.Business Studies,

2. Geography,

3.Hindi (Elective),

4.Hindi (Core),

5.Home Science,

6.Sociology,

7.Computer Science

(Old),

 1.English Elective – N,

2. English Elective -C,

3. English Core,

4.Mathematics,

5. Economics,

6.Biology,

7.Political Science,

8.History,

 

Students must note this year, that, on account of the violence in North East Delhi, the examinations were canceled over 83 exam centers. The listing of topics differs and is advised in a different column.

CBSE Board Exam 2020 Datesheet

Amid the rising issues of students and parents about the rescheduling of the exam, the CBSE Board advised it will release the CBSE 10th and 12th Datesheet 2020 at a later date. The circular released by the board stated that “it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations.” But reassuring students of enough time before the resume of the CBSE Board Exam 2020, the note said that”the Board provides notice of approximately ten days to all stakeholders before beginning the Board examinations.”

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

