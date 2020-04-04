CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: Board to Maintain exams only Get Details Here

- Advertisement -

CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 Update: CBSE Board will be holding the pending exams of CBSE Board Exam 2020 just for 29 important Topics, as per the latest telling released by the Board. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has accepted the decision to curtail the number of subjects for which exams will be held due to the current situation around the COVID-19 general health crisis. The Board has decided that the examinations will be held just for key subjects that are important in terms of getting admission. CBSE Board Exam 2020 has been cancelled for these 29 subjects for the other examinations except and the boards at a later date will notify marking or scoring scheme for these subjects. CBSE’s statement comes as a fantastic relief for parents and students that were worried about the exam being held at a stressful time. To get more details a link to the CBSE’s detailed notification is offered below.

HRD Minister Announced Decision on Twitter

HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to twitter announcing that MHRD has led CBSE to promote all CBSE students up to 8th Class to the next grade amid the ordinary conditions. Also, he informed parents and students that the CBSE Board Exam 2020 will be held for 29 important subjects.

CBSE Board Exam 2020 — List of Subjects for Which Tests Will Be Held

According to the note released by the CBSE Board today, the Board will be holding examinations just for key subjects such as Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, and English, Physic, etc.. The CBSE Board also explained that exams will be run just for those subjects that are important for seeking admission to higher education institutions for studies. Concerning this, the Board has notified that the list of subjects for which exams will be held later on.

Subjects for 10th Class Exam Subjects for 12th Class Exam Rest of India North East Delhi Rest of India North East Delhi NIL 1.Hindi Course A, 2.Hindi Course B, 3.English Comm, 4.English Lng & Lit, 5. Science, 6.Social Science 1.Business Studies, 2. Geography, 3.Hindi (Elective), 4.Hindi (Core), 5.Home Science, 6.Sociology, 7.Computer Science (Old), 1.English Elective – N, 2. English Elective -C, 3. English Core, 4.Mathematics, 5. Economics, 6.Biology, 7.Political Science, 8.History,

Students must note that this season, due to the violence in North East Delhi, the examinations were canceled for over 83 examination centers. The listing of topics for which examinations will be held for them is different and is advised in a separate column.

CBSE Board Exam 2020 Datesheet

Amid the concerns of parents and students about the rescheduling of the examination, the CBSE Board advised it will release 12th Datesheet 2020 and the CBSE Board 10th at a later date. The circular released by the board stated that “it’s hard for the Board to determine and announce the new program for examinations.” But assuring pupils of enough time before the resume of the CBSE Board Exam 2020, the notice said that”the Board provides notice of approximately ten days to stakeholders before beginning the Board examinations.”