CBSE 10th 12th Results 2020: CBSE awaits new guidelines for lockdown

By- Vikash Kumar
The CBSE board is also eagerly waiting for the government guidelines to be released on April 15 regarding the lockdown. These guidelines will mention what minor relaxation can be given after April 20. The CBSE 10th class examination is over and most of the 12th papers are done. In such a situation, CBSE wants to start the work of checking the sheet as soon as possible so that it can release the results as quickly as possible. The evaluation work of CBSE will depend to a large extent on the guidelines related to the government’s lockdown waiver as it will have to move its answer sheet from here.

A board official said, “The main papers postponed for 12th will be our top priority as soon as the lockdown ends. In the meantime, we would also like to start the evaluation work. The 10th exams have been completed. Some papers of 12th remain. We await the guidelines. If we were allowed to move the answer sheet from here to there, then our work will become easier.

The officer also said that if papers are not organized then, in that case, the marking can be considered based on assessment. However, this option will not be preferred. We will try to get the exam done. The Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will soon be consulted in this regard.

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said, ‘We are waiting for the guidelines. We cannot do anything else at this time, but whatever decision we take will be in the interest of the students.

The CISC board said that there are eight papers of their 12th (ISC) and six papers of the 10th (ICSE). We have a plan ready. But when the government removes the lockdown, then only we can bring it into practice.

Vikash Kumar
