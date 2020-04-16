Captain America Theory: the Repaired Shield Proves Steve Changed Timelines of Endgame

- Advertisement -

Avengers: Endgame didn’t clarify how Captain America fixed his shield that is broken, but it may be evidence he traversed into an MCU timeline that is different.

Avengers: Endgame didn’t clarify how Captain America (Chris Evans) fixed his broken guard before handing it to Falcon (Anthony Mackie), however, this could be enough proof that Steve Rogers crossed to another timeline in the MCU. Throughout Captain America’s one-on-one fight with Thanos (Josh Brolin) through the movie’s climactic battle, the protagonist hacked it with his sword resulting in the iconic guard getting fragmented. Marvel never revealed it being fixed by the time he re-emerged at the end of the movie, he miraculously had it again thus raising some queries to questions.

- Advertisement -

After his falling out with Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) at Captain America: Civil War, the super-soldier was forced to leave his iconic weapon supporting. It wasn’t until following the inaugural time hop in Endgame that Steve was reunited with his shield, which ultimately broke throughout the film’s final battle. Once Thanos was defeated, he had one final mission – return all six Infinity Stones for their first times, as Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) promised the Ancient One, so as not to create alternate timelines. Utilizing a Quantum Tunnel mechanism, he accomplished what had to be done, but when he returned to the MCU timeline that is primary along with the extra Pym particles he smuggled, he was considerably older. He revealed he lived a full life with Peggy (Hayley Atwell) after returning all the gems and just came back to hand off the protector. The issue is, nobody understands how he managed to fix the Captain America shield.

Endgame didn’t disclose the specifics of Captain America mended the shield he handed to Sam. Nevertheless, the existence of a guard brings credence to the idea that the choice to be with Peggy of Steve led to another reality. This is endorsed by what’s been established regarding how time travel works in some physical details seen on Falcon defense, as a line on the circle as well as the MCU.

The entire Captain America ending spawned a series of questions. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have answers with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The former consider that Steve made a new timeline when he chose to remain with Peggy, while the latter theorize that it is all part of the same MCU continuity. The authors’ argument insinuates that there had been just two Steve Rogers in the MCU of this time. But, dependent on the time travel rules laid out in Endgame, Steve choosing to return to the 1940s and stay with Peggy would’ve established a branched timeline – similar to how Loki interfering with the Tesseract during the Battle of New York also created a distinct reality.

Steve didn’t even have the broken shield when he traveled back in time – and the Mjolnir together with him to go back to their initial settings. Given that, there was no way unless he traversed an alternate reality where another shield was present to fix his shield in the same continuity. It’s worth noting that although looked identical to the first, they appeared to differ. Instead, there is a noticeable stripe in its middle. Star cutouts that the original version didn’t have too have been declared by sam’s variant. There is no actual sign that the shattered one was just mended, meaning, this might be an entirely different shield – something that he might have asked T’Challa or Howard Stark to create in his thoughts as its wielder specifically by Sam.

Avengers: Endgame filmmakers chose to sacrifice narrative clarity in regards to the timeline specifics for sentimental reasons for Captain America’s final fate. Considering the response from the general public, the trade-off was worth it. Marvel Studios has yet to address this pressing issue, but it does not mean they will not explain these lingering questions from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.