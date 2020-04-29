Home Entertainment Captain America Could Not Raise Thor's Hammer in Avengers: Age of Ultron
Captain America Could Not Raise Thor's Hammer in Avengers: Age of Ultron

By- Alok Chand
There Is no Shortage of Unforgettable moments in Avengers: Endgame, but an audience favorite was Captain America picks up Thor’s hammer and Also uses it to Conquer on the complete purple crap out of Thanos. Why is this such a big thing? Well, for starters, the hammer question, Mjolnir, can only be wielded by those that are considered”worthy,” a modest mystical insurance coverage set on it by Thor’s daddy, Odin. It’s pretty cool to find the Avenger who’s the purest of heart formally deemed”worthy” of this weapon of a god.

Captain America

However, it’s also an enjoyable callback into an early scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron, in which, following a day of drinking, various Avengers gather to attempt (and fail) to raise Mjolnir while Thor includes a good laugh. However, when Steve Rogers tries…you might just see Mjolnir budge, a small something which Thor notes with some surprise.

“I’d say he is not completely worthy yet,” Christopher Markus composed on Twitter during a wide-ranging Avengers: Endgame watch along and Q&A for ComicBook.

That key came to a head with Tony and Steve’s confrontation in Captain America: Civil War, as it ends up that Bucky Barnes (Throughout his dark Interval as a Manipulated and also an enemy representative ) was responsible for the deaths of Howard and Maria Stark.

This contradicts something that Civil War and Endgame co-director Anthony Russo stated last year. “In our Minds, he Was Able to Overthrow it, and he did N’t know that until This moment in Ultron when he Attempted to pick it up,” Russo Advised the Happy Sad Confused tradition in 2019. “But Cap’s sense of character and his sense of jealousy, kind of out of deference to Thor’s ego, you know Cap in that instant realizing he can move the hammer determines to not.”

Therefore, it seems that the directors and directors of all Avengers: Endgame can’t decide on Steve’s relative worthiness concerning Thor’s hammer. Of course, the person who’d have the ability to answer that query is Joss Whedon, who also wrote and directed Avengers: Age of Ultron. He’ll need to be the tiebreaker in this one.

“Being worthy but pretending to not hurt his friend’s feelings” certainly feels like Steve Rogers’s behavior, though. Plus it provides Thor’s joyful”I knew it!” At Endgame when he sees Cap holding Mjolnir a little bit more weight.

