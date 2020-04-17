Home Entertainment Captain America Concept Art Shows Differences Between Classic Costume In Movies
Entertainment

Captain America Concept Art Shows Differences Between Classic Costume In Movies

By- Alok Chand
Concept Artwork shows the Gaps between Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) suits in Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Evans first suited up as the superb soldier from the 1940s at 2011’s The very first Avenger despite some initial reservations over accepting the role. However, his conclusion proved to be a great one, as he helped turn Cap to a marquee superhero. In establishing the Marvel universe as the biggest film franchise of all 26, Through the MCU’s Infinity Saga, Captain America played a vital role. He hung his shield up last year’s Avengers: Endgame, but his legacy will live on.

Captain America

The Captain America trilogy is often considered the strongest solo franchise within the MCU, together with The Winter Soldier being praised among the best MCU movies. Part of the trilogy’s success can be credited to Steve Rogers’ journey as he goes from a man just looking to fight bullies into an Avenger facing Earth’s greatest threat. Fans were invited to watch Steve wielding Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) iconic hammer in Endgame, as it revealed he was deemed worthy to use its power and so perfectly summed up his entire story arc.

Marvel concept artist Ryan Meinerding shared with a side-by-side contrast of Steve’s changing lawsuits on Instagram. On the left is Steve’s The First Avenger costume while the right shows that which he wore for the climactic sequence in The Winter Soldier. The intriguing issue to bear in mind is that Steve takes the Winter Soldier lawsuit in the Smithsonian exhibit, thus indicating it was the lawsuit Steve wore back in World War II. But, there are a couple of differences between the two, as Meinerding mentions. You can see the graphics below:

Besides the differences in the shades of blue some of the finer details on the suits show changes between the two. By way of example, the shoulders around the First Avenger match are reminiscent of Cap’s comic book design while they appear to be sprinkled on the next. Additionally, the very first suit seems a bit milder. Fans can inspect the designs closely and pick out all the small changes.

Captain America

Steve’s time at the MCU might be over, but fans will always look back on it fondly. The ending he received from Endgame has been demonstrated to be somewhat controversial among fans, but it doesn’t detract from all the great moments that came before. Whether he is picking up Mjolnir in Endgame or fighting a group of HYDRA agents at an elevator at The Winter Soldier, Steve’s had lots of epic moments in the MCU, and he constantly looked great while doing it.

Alok Chand

