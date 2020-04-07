Home Entertainment Can Doc Antle Give'Sweetest Young Girl' Britney Spears An Open Invitation To...
Entertainment

Can Doc Antle Give’Sweetest Young Girl’ Britney Spears An Open Invitation To See Tiger Park?

By- Alok Chand
Social media had a blast from the past as it was discovered the Tiger King says Doc Bhagavan Antle appeared in the VMA performance of Britney Spear. 2001 MTV Video Music Awards for the tune featured the Tiger King Star.

Antle revealed his time with with the Singer. Netflix’s release of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness came to a massive amount of memes. The fans have gone mad with this bizarre coincidental meeting.

Who Is Doc Antle?

Doc Antle Give'Sweetest Young Girl

A Netflix original documentary released in March 2020, the Tiger King. Besides, the series gained popularity, and Netflix announced it was that the series. The series is based on an actual story. But, Doc Antle is a small part of the show, but we find out that he’s the ultimate animal trainer. He founded an animal preserve in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Further, a couple of testimonies said that Allegedly, Antle was endangering animals. He had been creating a sexist-cult by hiring girls.

The MTV Video Music Awards 2001

Antle was the animal handler for Britney Spears if she performed”I’m a Slave 4 U”. He’s hugely featured throughout the performance supporting Britney while she dances and sings across the stage.

From nowhere, the performance resurfaced on March 29th. Fans noticed that it was Antle from the backdrop. The concert starts with Britney coming with Antle along with a tiger. She dances throughout the stage, holding an authentic real python across her.

The Fans responses

One fan Tweeted, “I wager he requested Britney if she wanted work at his zoo after the series.”

Fans went mad love this particular interaction. Additionally, Actor Nick Adams tweeted, “The tiger QUEEN.”

Some say that this phenomenon makes more of an ICON. “Britney with Doc Antle and Carole baskin…….her method of becoming included in every pop-culture fad…. .amazing” applauded one fam.

However, Britney doesn’t make any look at the Netflix display. Spear declines to comment on this particular issue

Alok Chand

