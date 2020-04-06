Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Will Go Live in April, Brings Improvements and All New Modes

- Advertisement -

Call of Duty: Mobile season 4 called Steel Legion is on its way and will bring a new season and a new Battle Pass. The upgrade will be released at the beginning of April and Activision says they’ll post announcements and news.

Steel Legion will have a new model of battle royale’s Warfare mode and brand new multiplayer modes. The new map, Meltdownwent live recently and the Steel Legion upgrade will make changes and some improvements to it. According to a Reddit article, the newest ranked season will comprise Industrial Revolution themed weapons and gear. It’ll bring an Epic weapon named Man-o-War and also a soldier called Ruin.

Steel Legion makes some modifications and enhances art and particle effects. The rating earning rules based on participant performance have been enhanced for multiplayer. The Scrapyard map has been replaced with Meltdown. The post states the punishment for losing a match was reduced. The new modes added in Call of Duty: Mobile (CoD: Mobile) Steel Legion include Gun Sport + Team Deathmatch and 2v2 Showdown, With two assists or with kills, players will acquire new weapons in the first mode.

In 2v2 Showdown, two teams of two players will begin with random load-outs and try to remove each other or capture the stage in overtime. The first team wins the game. The Meltdown map, originally from Call of Duty: Black Ops II, was additional to Call of Duty: Mobile recently. It’s a moderate-sized map that is industrial making the match interesting. Meltdown will be available in Search and Destroy, DOM, Team Death Match, Snipers Only, Gun Game: Team Fight, Gun Game, and Free For All game modes. Some developments and changes in season 4 comprise round time to get Prop Hunt limited-time mode that goes to two out of three rounds. Weapon balancing has been enhanced and slipping and jumping action were optimized.