Cable Girls Season 5: What’s The Story All About

By- Naveen Yadav
What’s The Plot For Cable Girls Season 5?

Cable Girls is a show that appeared on Netflix on April 28, 2017. It features Blanca Suárez, Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, and Maggie Civantos. The period drama series focuses on the life span after they obtained a job in a company of four women, which shifted. It reveals the tensions that girls faced in 1920s Spain.

Now talking concerning season 5, it’s placed in the time between 1936 and 1939, during the Spanish War. Now, the nation is on the side of the Civil War. The season shows that Lidia finds that her friend’s daughter Sophia enrolled to fight in the Civil War. The team meets to take Sophia home.

The series won appreciation from both critics and audiences. It’s a worth watching series; in case you have not seen Cable Girl, you can watch it all seasons are all available.

Other Brief Details Regarding Cable Girls Season 5

Netflix Release Date
Season 1 was delivered on April 28, 2017, on Netflix. After that, season 2 came on December 25, 2017, and year three delivered on September 7, 2018. Season four appeared on August 9, 2019. Now, the season, part one, just arrived on Netflix on February 14, 2020.

The first portion of season5 appeared on February 14, 2020, on Netflix. For now, there’s no release date. But sources said that we could anticipate it to release June 2020.

Have a look at among those Netflix top-rated series’ season 5 Cable girls:

Casting Details

Following are the cast members of Cable Girls Season 5:

Nadia de Santiago as Maria Inmaculada Suárez Pazos
Martiño Rivas as Carlos Cifuentes
Yon González as Francisco Gómez
Alex Hafner
Blanca Suárez as Lidia Aguilar Dávila
Ana Fernández as Carlota Rodríguez de Senillosa
Antonio Velázquez as Cristóbal Cuevas Moreno
Ana Polvorosa as Oscar Ruiz
Leticia Etala
Raúl Mérida
Ángela Cremonte as Elisa Cifuentes

Also Read:   Netflix Cable Girls Season 5: Release Date, Cast And More Update
