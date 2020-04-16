Cable Girls Season 5: What’s The Story All About, Is It Worth Watching

- Advertisement -

What Is The Plot For Cable Girls Season 5?

Cable Girls is a show that seemed on April 28, 2017, on Netflix. It features Blanca Suárez Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, and Maggie Civantos. The period drama series focuses on the life after they have a job of four girls, which changed. It reveals the anxieties that working girls faced in 1920s Spain.

Now talking concerning season 5, it’s put in the period between 1936 and 1939, during the Spanish War. The nation is on the side of the Civil War. The season shows that Lidia finds her friend’s daughter Sophia enrolled in battle in the Civil War. Now the group meets to take Sophia house in the war.

The series won appreciation from both viewers and critics. It’s a worth viewing series; in case you have not seen Cable Girl, you can watch it all seasons are readily available.

Other Brief Details Regarding Cable Girls Season 5

Netflix Release Date

Season one has been sent on Netflix on April 28, 2017. After that, season 2 came on December 25, 2017, and season three delivered on September 7, 2018. Then season four seemed on August 9, 2019. Now, the fifth time, part one arrived on Netflix on February 14, 2020.

The very first portion of season5 appeared on February 14, 2020, on Netflix. For the time being, there’s no release date recorded for part two. But sources said that we could anticipate it to discharge nearly June 2020.

Take a Look at this season 5 of one of those Netflix series Cable girls:

Casting Details

Following will be the cast members of Cable Girls Season 5:

Nadia de Santiago as Maria Inmaculada Suárez Pazos

Martiño Rivas as Carlos Cifuentes

Yon González as Francisco Gómez

Alex Hafner

Blanca Suárez as Lidia Aguilar Dávila

Ana Fernández as Carlota Rodríguez p Senillosa

Antonio Velázquez as Cristóbal Cuevas Moreno

Ana Polvorosa as Oscar Ruiz

Leticia Etala

Raúl Mérida

Ángela Cremonte as Elisa Cifuentes