Cable Girls Season 5: What’s The Story All About, Is It Worth Watching

- Advertisement -

What Is The Plot For Cable Girls Season 5?

Cable Girls is a show that seemed on April 28, 2017, on Netflix. It Includes Nadia de Santiago, Blanca Suárez Ana Fernández, and Maggie Civantos. The period drama series concentrates on four women, which shifted after they’ve worked in the life of a firm. It reveals the anxieties which working women confronted in 1920s Spain.

Now talking about season 5, it’s put in the period between 1936 and 1939, during the Spanish War. The nation is on the side of the Civil War. The season indicates that Lidia discovers that her friend’s daughter Sophia enrolled in battle in the Civil War. The group matches to take Sophia house.

- Advertisement -

The series won admiration from critics and viewers. It is worth it if you haven’t seen Cable Girl, you can watch it all seasons are all available.

Other Brief Details Concerning Cable Girls Season 5

Netflix Release Date

Season one was sent on April 28, 2017, on Netflix. After that, year 2 came on December 25, 2017, and season three delivered to September 7, 2018. Season four seemed on August 9, 2019. Now, the season, one, just arrived on February 14, 2020, on Netflix.

The portion of season5 appeared on Netflix. For now, there is not any release date. But sources said that we could anticipate it to release.

Take a Look at the season 5 of one of those Netflix string Cable girls:

Casting Details

Following will be the cast members of Cable Girls Season 5:

Nadia de Santiago as Maria Inmaculada Suárez Pazos

Martiño Rivas as Carlos Cifuentes

Yon González as Francisco Gómez

Alex Hafner

Blanca Suárez as Lidia Aguilar Dávila

Ana Fernández as Carlota Rodríguez p Senillosa

Antonio Velázquez as Cristóbal Cuevas Moreno

Ana Polvorosa as Oscar Ruiz

Leticia Etala

Raúl Mérida