Cable Girls Season 5: What’s The Story All About, Is It Worth Watching

What’s The Plot For Cable Girls Season 5?

Cable Girls is a Spanish show that appeared on Netflix on April 28, 2017. It Includes Blanca Suárez Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, and Maggie Civantos from the leading characters. The period drama series concentrates on four women, which shifted after they have work in a firm’s life. It reveals the anxieties that working girls faced in 1920s Spain.

Now talking concerning season 5, it’s placed in the period between 1936 and 1939, during the Spanish War. Now, the country is on the side of the Civil War. The season shows that Lidia finds that her friend’s daughter Sophia enrolled to fight in the Civil War. The team meets to take Sophia house.

The show won appreciation from viewers and critics. It’s worth it if you haven’t seen Cable Girl, you can watch it all seasons are available.

Other Short Details Concerning Cable Girls Season 5

Netflix Release Date

Season one has been sent on Netflix on April 28, 2017. On December 25, 2017, season 2 came after that, and season three delivered on September 7, 2018. Season four seemed on August 9, 2019. Now, part one, the season, only arrived on Netflix on February 14, 2020.

The very first part of season5 appeared on Netflix. For the time being, there isn’t any release date. But sources said that we can expect it to discharge almost.

Have a look at the season 5 of among those Netflix top-rated string Cable girls:

Casting Details

Following are the cast members of Cable Girls Season 5:

Nadia de Santiago as Maria Inmaculada Suárez Pazos

Martiño Rivas as Carlos Cifuentes

Yon González as Francisco Gómez

Alex Hafner

Blanca Suárez as Lidia Aguilar Dávila

Ana Fernández as Carlota Rodríguez p Senillosa

Antonio Velázquez as Cristóbal Cuevas Moreno

Ana Polvorosa as Oscar Ruiz

Leticia Etala

Raúl Mérida