Cable Girls Season 5: What’s The Story All About, Is It Worth Watching

By- Naveen Yadav
What’s The Plot For Cable Girls Season 5?

Cable Girls is a series that appeared on Netflix. It features Blanca Suárez Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, and Maggie Civantos in the leading characters. The period drama series focuses on four girls, which changed after they got a job in a firm’s life span. It reveals the anxieties that working girls faced in 1920s Spain.

Now talking about season 5, it’s placed in the time between 1936 and 1939, during the Spanish War. Now, the nation is on the side of the Civil War. The fifth season shows that Lidia finds her friend’s daughter Sophia enrolled to battle in the Civil War. The group meets to take Sophia home from the war.

The show won appreciation from both critics and viewers. It’s a worth in case you haven’t seen Cable Girl, you can observe it all seasons are all available.

Other Short Details Concerning Cable Girls Season 5

Netflix Release Date
Season one has been delivered on April 28, 2017, on Netflix. On December 25, 2017, year two arrived Following that, and season three delivered on September 7, 2018. Season four seemed on August 9, 2019. Now, the season, part one arrived on February 14, 2020, on Netflix.

The very first portion of season5 appeared on Netflix on February 14, 2020. For now, there is no release date recorded for part two. But sources said that we can expect it to discharge nearly.

Have a look at among the Netflix series’ season 5 Cable girls:

Casting Details

Following will be the cast members of Cable Girls Season 5:

Nadia de Santiago as Maria Inmaculada Suárez Pazos
Martiño Rivas as Carlos Cifuentes
Yon González as Francisco Gómez
Alex Hafner
Blanca Suárez as Lidia Aguilar Dávila
Ana Fernández as Carlota Rodríguez p Senillosa
Antonio Velázquez as Cristóbal Cuevas Moreno
Ana Polvorosa as Oscar Ruiz
Leticia Etala
Raúl Mérida
Ángela Cremonte as Elisa Cifuentes

