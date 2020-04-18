Cable Girls Season 5: What Is The Story All About, Is It Worth Viewing

- Advertisement -

What Is The Plot For Cable Girls Season 5?

Cable Girls is a show that appeared on April 28, 2017, on Netflix. It Includes Maggie Civantos, Blanca Suárez, Nadia de Santiago, and Ana Fernández. The period drama series concentrates on life after they obtained a job at a firm of four women, which changed. It shows the anxieties that girls faced in 1920s Spain.

- Advertisement -

Now talking about season 5, it’s put in the period between 1936 and 1939, during the Spanish War. The nation is on the side of the Civil War. The season shows that Lidia finds her friend’s daughter Sophia enrolled in battle in the Civil War. Now the team matches to take Sophia home.

The series won admiration from audiences and critics. It is a worth viewing series; in case you have not seen Cable Girl, you can watch it all seasons are all available.

Other Brief Details Regarding Cable Girls Season 5

Netflix Release Date

Season one was delivered on April 28, 2017, on Netflix. On December 25, 2017, season 2 came after that, and season three delivered on September 7, 2018. Season four seemed on August 9, 2019. Now, part one, the fifth season, only arrived on February 14, 2020.

The first part of season5 appeared on Netflix on February 14, 2020. For now, there’s no release date. But sources said that we could expect it to discharge almost.

Have a look at the season 5 of one of those Netflix top-rated series Cable women:

Casting Details

Following are the cast members of Cable Girls Season 5:

.Nadia de Santiago as Maria Inmaculada Suárez Pazos

.Martiño Rivas as Carlos Cifuentes

.Yon González as Francisco Gómez

.Alex Hafner

.Blanca Suárez as Lidia Aguilar Dávila

.Ana Fernández as Carlota Rodríguez de Senillosa

.Antonio Velázquez as Cristóbal Cuevas Moreno

.Ana Polvorosa as Oscar Ruiz

.Leticia Etala

.Raúl Mérida

.Ángela Cremonte as Elisa Cifuentes