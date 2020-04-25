Cable Girls Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and All Everything

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s Cable Girls Season 5 Part 1 was released earlier this season in February. Along with the 2nd part of the season is on its way!

- Advertisement -

The show is a Spanish drama. The show portrays the lives of four women in the 1920s and 30s working in a modern telecom company. The company provides them decent cover and as a consequence of that, there lives change.

It had been announced by Netflix that Season 5 would have a total of 10 episodes to be released in 2 parts of 5 episodes and seven episodes, respectively. The first part of the 5th season was released in February 2020.

The launch date for the next part of season 5 is coming soon. The date is not announced yet, but everyone is expecting it in the third quarter. However, the launch may be delayed owing to the Corona Virus Pandemic haunting the whole world.

Cable Girls Season 5 Plot

The five episodes of part 1 of year 5 show Sofia fleeing to Spain for the war and Lidia’s efforts for Sofia back home. Part 1 ends with the fall of Madrid and also the end of the war. The next part will exhibit the battle of our beloved Cable Girls because of their place in society after the war is over.

Cable Girls Season 5 Cast

Ana Fernández(Carlota Rodriguez), Blanca Suárez(Lidia Davila), Yon González9Francisco Gómez0 are the Primary cast of Cable Girls Season 5. In addition, the cast of year 5 comprises Oscar Ruiz (Anna Maria), Nadia de Santiago(Marga), and Maggie Civantos(Angeles).

Cable Girls Season 5 Trailer

There’s absolutely no preview for season 5 part 2 yet. There may be no trailer for it whatsoever. Therefore, Stay tuned to Union Journalism for more updates!