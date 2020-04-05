Home Education BSEB bihar board 10th result 2020: Bihar board 10th result will be...
EducationResult

BSEB bihar board 10th result 2020: Bihar board 10th result will be delayed, the evaluation of copies can start only after lockdown

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Bihar Board Matric result 2020: Bihar Board Matriculation result 2020 (BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result or BSEB Bihar Board Matric result 2020) may be delayed now, the results may be released by the end of April or even beyond. There is a lockdown due to Coronavirus infection across the country. Bihar Board has also postponed the evaluation of Bihar Board matriculation copies till April 14. After April 14, the decision will be taken after seeing the situation, only then the evaluation of the copies will start. Let us tell you that Bihar Board spokesperson Rajiv Dwivedi has already said that the evaluation of matriculation copies has not been completed yet. It is being said that only 75 percent of the copies have been evaluated, the remaining copies are yet to be evaluated, so the results will be delayed in the declaration.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be available soon

Bihar Board spokesman Rajiv Dwivedi has told that after the evaluation work is over, physical verification of the toppers’ copies and toppers will also be done. After that, the examination results will be extracted. Overall, it will take 10 to 15 days to declare a copy check and result. Last year, Bihar Board Matriculation results were released in the first week of April itself. The work of evaluation of copies of Bihar Board matriculation has been stopped since March 21.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Results will come by the end of April, check this way

On the result, students will be able to check their results on onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Attack On Titan Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Attack was created by Kodansha On Titan Series; also popularly known as dream world play series and it is all set come with its...
Read more

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release date, Cast and all other updates

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
The Japanese Fantasy Manga collection based anime Seven Deadly Sin surfaced on 5 October 2014. Nakaba Suzuki exemplified the manga collection, and the group...
Read more

Release Date of The Blacklist Season 8 Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The crime thriller The Blacklist comes back with its year. The blacklist show is spin scripts' variety.
Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Good news for students waiting for Bihar board 10th result, results will come soon
The series also contains several projections of direction...
Read more

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to be premiered on November 20, 2020

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Godzilla vs. Kong is among the most anticipated films of 2020 lovers are waiting for long. Several rumors are leaked online linked to the...
Read more

Release Date of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything A You want To Know??

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Amazon's comedy-drama The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiered in 2017 and gained lots of praise. It was created by Amy Sherman- Palladino. The series has been nominated...
Read more

This Really Is The Core PC i7 That Is Cheapest But It Includes One Big Compromise

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
This isn't your normal computer Partaker's fanless miniature PC is much more compact than most rivals on the market using a volume of just...
Read more

HighSchool DxD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Highschool DxD is a very popular anime series, and when you look at it, you will immediately realize the reason it is so common....
Read more

The 100 Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and all you need to know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The American television collection THE HUNDRED is set to come again. The collection is predicated on the publication and is developed by Jason Rothenberg....
Read more

Justice League Star Zack Snyder left the film and was replaced by Joss Whedon

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
April 3, 2020, was the original release date for Cyborg, a Justice League spin-off that never materialized. To mark the event, Zack Snyder posted...
Read more

Justice League: Cyborg Actor Says Just Trolls Believe The Snyder Cut Does Not Exist

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Cyborg actor Ray Fisher does not merely affirm the existence of Zack Snyder's true reduction of Justice League, however, goes as far as to...
Read more
© World Top Trend