BSEB bihar board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board will announce its results on the official website onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

- Advertisement -

BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class X results are waiting for all Bihar Board students. In such a situation, this news is also spreading fast that the Bihar Board will announce the results in the middle of April itself. While the board says that the evaluation of class 10th paper has not yet been completed. Right now only 50 percent of the copies have been verified. In such a situation, after the lockdown ends on 14 April, its evaluation will start again. Which may take some time. In such a situation, students can expect that the results can be announced in the last week of April 2020. The results may be announced in the first week of May.

Let us know that the Bihar Board had announced the result of class 12th on 24 March 2020. Last year, the board announced the result of class 12th on 30 March 2019. This year, the board has broken its record and this time has already issued results 6 to 7 days earlier than the previous year.

The BSEB Bihar Board has stopped the evaluation of copies of Bihar Board matriculation from 21 March. After this, a lockdown of 21 days has been declared by the Government of India. Tell that Bihar Board will announce its results on the official website onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.