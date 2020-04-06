BSEB 10th Result 2020: BSEB would announce the BSEB 10th Result 2020 in Mid-April

- Advertisement -

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has said the test procedure of BSEB class 10 answer sheets have been placed on hold as a result of a 21-day nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will probably be published by Bihar School Examination Board on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

An official from the Bihar Board has said till now only 50 percent copies have been checked, and when the 21-day of federal lockdown ends on evaluating the scripts, it’d require a call. Earlier, it was anticipated that the BSEB would announce the BSEB Result 2020 in Mid-April.

Aside from the official site, Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020 could be retrieved from such portals too. Students will be asked to input their roll numbers and date of birth to access the score.

