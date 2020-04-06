Home Education BSEB 10th Result 2020: BSEB would announce the BSEB 10th Result 2020...
EducationResult

BSEB 10th Result 2020: BSEB would announce the BSEB 10th Result 2020 in Mid-April

By- Vikash Kumar
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has said the test procedure of BSEB class 10 answer sheets have been placed on hold as a result of a 21-day nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will probably be published by Bihar School Examination Board on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

An official from the Bihar Board has said till now only 50 percent copies have been checked, and when the 21-day of federal lockdown ends on evaluating the scripts, it’d require a call. Earlier, it was anticipated that the BSEB would announce the BSEB Result 2020 in Mid-April.

Aside from the official site, Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020 could be retrieved from such portals too. Students will be asked to input their roll numbers and date of birth to access the score.

Here’s the list of websites.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

