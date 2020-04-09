Home Education BSEB 10th Result 2020: BSEB 10th Result will be released soon
BSEB 10th Result 2020: BSEB 10th Result will be released soon

By- Vikash Kumar
BSEB 10th Result 2020: The Bihar Secondary Education Board is expected to release the 10th result after the end of the lockdown period. The evaluation process of answer sheets was put on hold due to the lockdown. The evaluation process will start immediately after the lockdown is over and the result will be declared.

The result will be available for the candidates on the official site of BSEB biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students and parents are eagerly waiting for the result to be released. However, so far no official announcement has been made by Bihar Board regarding the date of the result.

If the lockdown is not extended, the result will be declared by the end of April. On 31 March 2020, the board was informed that due to the lockdown, the evaluation process has been stopped until 14 April 2020. After the result is released, you can see your result by following these easy steps.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 How to check- Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 How to check

Visit the official site of BSEB biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 link available on the home page
Enter roll number and click on submit button
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check your result and download
Keep a hard copy of it for future

The BSEB conducted the class 10th board exam from 17 February to 24 February 2020 and the class 12th exam was held from 3 February to 13 February 2020. The class 12 board exam result was declared on 24 March 2020. Students waiting for class 10th result can check other details through the official site of BSEB. Also, the students waiting for the result are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Bihar Board.

List of websites to check Bihar Board class 10th results –

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Onlinebseb.in, Biharboard.online, Bsebinteredu.in

