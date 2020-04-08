Home Education BSEB 10th Result 2020: 10th result will be released soon, see the...
EducationExamResult

BSEB 10th Result 2020: 10th result will be released soon, see the latest updates here

By- Vikash Kumar
BSEB 10th Result 2020: The Bihar Secondary Education Board is expected to release the 10th result after the end of the lockdown period. The evaluation process of answer sheets was put on hold due to the lockdown. The evaluation process will start immediately after the lockdown is over and the result will be declared.

The result will be available for the candidates on the official site of BSEB biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students and parents are eagerly waiting for the result to be released. However, so far no official announcement has been made by Bihar Board regarding the date of the result.

If the lockdown is not extended, the result will be declared by the end of April. On 31 March 2020, the board was informed that due to the lockdown, the evaluation process has been stopped until 14 April 2020. After the result is released, you can see your result by following these easy steps.

Also Read:   BSEB bihar board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board will announce its results on the official website onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 How to check

  • Visit the official site of BSEB biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
    Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 link available on the home page
  • Enter roll number and click on submit button
    Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check your result and download
    Keep a hard copy of it for future
Also Read:   Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 Live Updates: How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Online

The BSEB conducted the class 10th board exam from 17 February to 24 February 2020 and the class 12th exam was held from 3 February to 13 February 2020. The class 12 board exam result was declared on 24 March 2020. Students waiting for class 10th result can check other details through the official site of BSEB. Also, the students waiting for the result are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Bihar Board.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Evaluation of answer books will be done after April 14, Bihar board released an update

List of websites to check Bihar board class 10th results – Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Onlinebseb.in, Bihar board.online, Bsebinteredu.in

Vikash Kumar
Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: List of Websites to Check BSEB Matric Result 2020
© World Top Trend