Gaming

Borderlands 3 game director Maxime Babin took to LinkedIn to share the other side of the story

By- Vikash Kumar
After reports of Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford docking guaranteed Borderlands 3 bonuses, game director Maxime Babin took to LinkedIn to share another side of this story. Babin industry veteran who’s worked for indie and AAA studios stated that the claims were wrong and took issue with those who”try to twist or conceal the reality.”

What happened, exactly? According to Babin, Gearbox includes a royalty system that rewards all developers regardless of their position and endeavors. Included in this process, the organization’s management stocks earnings projections and earnings for the sake of transparency. However, these are merely projections, not guarantees, and the management’s earnings projections for Borderlands 3 were apparently”too high.”

This doesn’t mean that the game didn’t succeed. Babin demonstrated that Borderlands 3 is rewarding and that developers have already started receiving exemptions, however, there was an”expectation gap” due to the projections. So he’s disappointed with what’s been reported that said royalties are incoming.

“It is particularly painful to have to go over this at a time when tens of thousands of people beyond the video game industry are struggling financially,” Babin added. “A couple of months ago, Randy chose to give away 30 percent of his firm to the employees because he believes that individuals who participate should find a piece of the yields. I’m frankly surprised that this is not what’s making the news right now — this is huge!”

When he declared the projections were too high Babin indicated that Pitchford was not the one supporting the initial projections but needed to bear the brunt. His LinkedIn note saw Gearbox developers rally contrary to the accounts.

Vikash Kumar
