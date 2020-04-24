Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartel’s Upgrade brings events, bank Room, Moze Fans and Much More

- Advertisement -

There is a Whole Lot more than the Cartel occasion

The Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartels update launches today, April 23, and it’s bringing high quality of life changes, bug fixes, and also numerous events.

The Revenge of the Cartels seasonal event is the headliner for the upgrade. This event will run until Monday and throughout this time gamers will take on new enemies in challenges at the Villa Ultraviolet area that is all-new. You can do so in the options on the menu if you want to disable the event for whatever reason.

O speak with Maurice, begin the occasion, and take his repeatable quest. Cartel Operatives will predominate throughout this exploration, and Badass-grade Cartel Thugs will be spawned by murdering them. Killing these will get you a few coordinates, and as soon as you get enough, you’ll unlock the Villa Ultraviolet and all the content attached to it, including special loot pools for all its three gangs. You will not ever face the same gang twice which means you’re going to want to clean the Villa multiple times, and each one has a boss that is special.

Along with the Cartel event, the update of today kicked off a weekly. Each week, a world will offer a loot enthusiast which increases the odds of obtaining specific kinds of items. Here’s the schedule:

.April 23 – April 30: Pandora

.April 30 – May 7: Promethea

.May 7 – May 14: Eden-6

.May 14 – May 21: Nekrotafeyo

The upgraded Mayhem mode of borderlands 3 underscores events. Mayhem 2.0 is now available, bringing 25 new modifiers spread across 10 levels of difficulty. The higher your Mayhem degree, the tougher it gets, but the challenge pays off in eight new Legendaries which are exclusive to higher Mayhem levels and the shape of quality loot drops.

To top things off, the Cartel update added more SDU updates for well as heavy ammo along with sniper rifle ammo. With 100 more bank slots along with 10 new backpacks, you will have the ability to hoard more loot than ever.