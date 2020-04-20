Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartels Event: DLC Release Date, Rewards Dnd All New Updates

- Advertisement -

Gearbox Software and 2K will be kicking off the Borderlands Occasion that is next before the month is over — Here Is What you Want to know about the incoming activity Borderlands 3’s next event is on the horizon, and players are getting excited about what may be awaiting them from the Revenge of the Cartel’s occasion.

Following on from the previous successes of the Bloody Harvest and Broken Hearts Day events, Gearbox is keen to maintain up the batter with a new in-game occasion that will give players occasion content.

The most up-to-date occasion of Borderlands 3 is not that far off though no release date has been officially announced at the time of writing.

Here’s everything we understand about the expected Revenge of the Cartels event up to now.

Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartels — Release Date

Borderlands 3 introduced two mini-events before the launch of the Cartels’ replicas.

Mr. Torgue’s Slaughter Onslaught and the Making It Rain Event both provide substantially increased cash drops from regular, Badass, and Anointed enemies.

Why? Since you are being prepared by the programmers for your upcoming large in-game event.

“We Are”Making it Rain” in #Borderlands3!” States a tweet in the programmer.

“through April 23, in-game currency Cash drops for ordinary, Badass, and Anointed enemies have been raised, which can come in handy when you’re fighting the Cartels within this month’s upcoming patch!”

‘This month’s patch’ is of particular note: we can expect to see the upgrade go live before April 30, and it’s predicted to last 6 months (as per Gearbox data from PAX East).

Borderlands 3 Revenge of the Cartels — Characteristics

The Revenge of the Cartel’s occasion will operate following a narrative that revolves around Maurice the Saurian, who has become an obscene amount of debt.

Debtor Joey Ultraviolet, a brand-new character, is a bit annoyed at this and will be chasing Maurice to collect what he is owed.

That means players will be tasked with carrying on the brand new Borderlands 3 enemies — and you’re going to be permitted to go to the HQ — the Mansion of Ultraviolet, as soon as you’ve collected scalps.

Here, you’re going to be battling for supremacy of their estate. Each time you enter, distinct gangs will be in control and that means different rewards and challenges will be accessible to you.

We’ll update you with more information when it is available.