'Borderlands 3' Hotfix Buffs Moze's Iron Bear And A Few Famous Weapons
'Borderlands 3' Hotfix Buffs Moze's Iron Bear And A Few Famous Weapons

By- Alok Chand

By- Alok Chand
Borderlands 3 rolled out a new hotfix intended to address some lingering issues with the game, this week, and we came out ahead in the ratio that was buff-to-nerf. Only one particular character was focused on, Moze, even though legendaries got changed.

What’s new in this hotfix? Here is the grand list:

Moze

Cooldown has been currently decreased by iron Bear

Iron Bear has a total fuel

Bonuses on the Behind Security Bear, the Iron Curtain and Experimental Munitions have been improved.

So, while I am all in favor of more Iron Bear buffs because I have some pretty excellent builds based around her mech, I believe this is missing the majority of the things that are wrong with Moze, namely that she does not do sufficient damage and can not heal well whatsoever out her mech (she eventually got a brand new lifestyle course mod at the new DLC, but still), and also that all these Anointments have to do with things happening after an actionability, which puts her in a considerable disadvantage against other classes with way, way shorter cooldowns on their acting abilities, if not almost instant like Amara and FL4K’s Rakks. So I think there’s still a great deal of work to be performed on her.

Legendary Weapons

Damned — More damage

Hyperion Weapon Shields — Shields can consume more harm

The Lob — Increased fire speed and projectiles from 1. I have used the gun also it is still quite strong, although some disagree over whether this is a nerf or enthusiast.

Tiggs Boom — harm from meteors and Improved weapon damage

Moonfire — crit damage bonus and Increased damage

Fantastic Juju — cry bonus now increases by 20%. This piles 25 occasions and is removed on reload.

The Pearl of Ineffable Knowledge

The best artifact in the game got a bit of a nerf. It was giving something, while the value revealed was lower than 90 percent, and the artifact has been patched to state. This looks like a buff when it’s a nerf. It’s still great though, believe me.

However many of these firearms are pretty niche, so, a good number of changes here. I want to jump on Moze and see whether Iron Bear is better than it was since I thought it was at a decent place. I think a few of its gun attachments need to be buffed, but we will see how it goes.

Alok Chand

