Bloodshot Never Had A Chance Of Beginning A Cinematic Universe

- Advertisement -

As one of the final films to premiere in theatres before the coronavirus pandemic shut down social gatherings, Bloodshot has experienced a terrible journey into presence. The Vin action film based on the comic book from Valiant Entertainment could have kicked off a new cinematic world built around its superheroes. That is the case due to a shift where the studio has the movie rights to Valiant characters. But even if rights weren’t a problem, Bloodshot — that is more of a middling action movie than a promising superhero debut — doesn’t inspire optimism. And in the middle is there even room for a new cinematic universe?

- Advertisement -

As an action movie, Bloodshot is the worst form of uninspiring: not awful enough to circle back toward pleasure, not good enough at auction to be momentarily impressed using a fight scene. Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is a soldier reconstructed with all the ability of high-tech nanomachines which make him super powerful, super quick, and can recover from any injury. He wants Garrison to be a guinea pig, and Garrison needs to use his abilities to get revenge on the guy who murdered his wife. The twist comes when Garrison learns that his memories are forgeries, manipulated to motivate him into performing some corporate work. Every time a rival needs to be removed, handlers wipe Garrison’s memories to provide him a nightmare where someone different killed his wife, and let his desire for revenge. It’s a twisted state of affairs, all hamstrung by awful writing and activity that plays just like a CW series with a little extra spending cash from daddy.

It’s, quite simply, boring — the kind of boring that makes you feel as if you made a mistake, even if you knowingly put on it because you are stuck at home with nothing to do for one hour and twenty-five minutes.

There’s something admirable about Bloodshot’s unassuming take on comic novel worldbuilding, but it’s the unfortunate drawback of earning everything about it forgettable. It’s difficult to envision Bloodshot ginning up much excitement for a sequel or kicking off a cinematic universe like a previous version of it was supposed to. (That film will be led by the directors of John Wick, with Jared Leto in talks to star.) But in the grand scheme of things, it’s hard to envision another world getting off the ground anymore.

To this day, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still the sprawling film enterprise of its kind to locate any success. Every other attempt has been aborted — most famously, Universal’s Dark Universe, and most interestingly, the DCEU, which is being retooled under a nation of plausible deniability in which it does not particularly matter whether its post-Justice League films are connected or not. The exception that proves the rule is The Conjuring, which has spawned a web of horror films loosely connected by the collection of mementos kept under lock and key by the paranormal investigators in the middle of this franchise.

Developing a world is hard, if not impossible, and as Hollywood moves to salvage this year’s releases, extending them into 2021, the idea of a fresh one seems increasingly absurd. Whether the strategies to build a new constellation of movies starring Valiant’s non-Bloodshot characters will weather this storm is only one of the many projects in limbo at this time. The economics of the entertainment sector is being completely upended, and a return to the status quo appears to be increasingly unlikely. Marvel films will probably be fine with some reconfiguring, DC movies will likely stay around, and mega-franchise like The Fast and Furious movies or Star Wars is not going anywhere.

But the age where studios actively attempt to catch the world wave? That trend might be over for everyone but the largest players in Hollywood, a period in history brought to an even stranger ending.