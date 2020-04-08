Black Widow: Trailers, Launch Date Delay, Cast And What We know

- Advertisement -

Marvel has released the Black Widow poster, revealing the movie’s ensemble cast. Excited yet?

Eagle-eyed audiences will have noticed the inconvenient truth that (spoiler alert for its two or three individuals who haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame) Black Widow was one of those high-profile casualties of the closing Avengers movie. The new film is not messing around with continuity, though, as it’s put the time in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, when Natasha Romanoff is living as a fugitive after helping Captain America and Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier) escape the authorities.

- Advertisement -

“There are ways to do prequels that are not as informative or answer questions you didn’t necessarily have, and then you will find ways to perform prequels where you understand all sorts of things you never understood before,” MCU overlord Kevin Feige teased io9 back in June. “I look at Better Call Saul as a wonderful example of a prequel that almost completely stands on its own besides Breaking Bad because it educates you about so many things you did not know about before.”

It also seems likely that the film will feature plenty of flashbacks — the scene with Ross in the trailer features a William Hurt, indicating the assembly occurs much sooner in the history of Romanoff. We also see hints of the barbarous”Red Room” center seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where Black Widow was trained. To put it differently, expect this to be the MCU movie from the opposite side of the Iron Curtain.

What Black Widow narrative details do we know about?

Beyond what’s in the trailers? Not a good deal. This is Marvel, after a studio known for not giving plot details away. Together with Black Widow being such a popular personality, however — combined with the fact MCU movies tend to get sequels — we can not help wondering whether this will be an excuse to bring the dead Natasha Romanoff back into the wider Marvel continuity, much as Avengers: Endgame supplied a way back for Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

Nonetheless, in an interview with Total Film, Johansson made clear that”One of the topics of the movie is family. What is a family? How does this define us? How do we be defined by our previous? How can our family — however we define it — make up who we are, for better or worse?” It looks like lots will be changed by revelations out of Widow’s last about the way we perceive the character in her past MCU outings. It also suggests that the film will lurch to family play, which sounds promising from superhero fare.

Black Widow director: Cate Shortland is making this Marvel film

The director of the Black Widow movie is Cate Shortland, the helmer of Lore Somersault and TV show The Secret Life of Us. It is another option for Marvel who, after Ragnarok Taika Waititi on Thor, and Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck on Captain Marvel — are creating a habit of taking a chance.

The screenplay, meanwhile, is from Jac Schaeffer (who shows running upcoming Scarlet Witch/The Vision Disney+ series WandaVision), and Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby).

Can Black Widow keep the MCU’s kind?

A Dark Widow film is the Correct move for Marvel after Avengers: Endgame. Before they could escalate to that level again, the MCU’s stakes need to dial back a bit, and a film that in last explores Natasha’s roots feels just like a dead cert. The quality of the ensemble cast, too, speaks to Marvel Studios is considered now.

There are reports that Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark/Iron Man will create an appearance — he may have been killed in Avengers: Endgame, however like Romanoff, the Black Widow movie’s position in the deadline makes a comeback feasible.

Black Widow Programmer: test out the latest layout

Eagle-eyed audiences will have noticed the inconvenient truth that (spoiler alert for its two or three individuals who haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame) Black Widow was one of those high-profile casualties of the closing Avengers movie. The new film is not messing around with continuity, though, as it’s put the time in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, when Natasha Romanoff is living as a fugitive after helping Captain America and Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier) escape the authorities.

“There are ways to do prequels that are not as informative or answer questions you didn’t necessarily have, and then you will find ways to perform prequels where you understand all sorts of things you never understood before,” MCU overlord Kevin Feige teased io9 back in June. “I look at Better Call Saul as a wonderful example of a prequel that almost completely stands on its own besides Breaking Bad because it educates you about so many things you did not know about before.”

It also seems likely that the film will feature plenty of flashbacks — the scene with Ross in the trailer features a William Hurt, indicating the assembly occurs much sooner in the history of Romanoff. We also see hints of the barbarous”Red Room” center seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where Black Widow was trained. To put it differently, expect this to be the MCU movie from the opposite side of the Iron Curtain.

What Black Widow narrative details do we know about?

Beyond what’s in the trailers? Not a good deal. This is Marvel, after a studio known for not giving plot details away. Together with Black Widow being such a popular personality, however — combined with the fact MCU movies tend to get sequels — we can not help wondering whether this will be an excuse to bring the dead Natasha Romanoff back into the wider Marvel continuity, much as Avengers: Endgame supplied a way back for Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

Nonetheless, in an interview with Total Film, Johansson made clear that”One of the topics of the movie is family. What is a family? How does this define us? How do we be defined by our previous? How can our family — however we define it — make up who we are, for better or worse?” It looks like lots will be changed by revelations out of Widow’s last about the way we perceive the character in her past MCU outings. It also suggests that the film will lurch to family play, which sounds promising from superhero fare.

Black Widow director: Cate Shortland is making this Marvel film

The director of the Black Widow movie is Cate Shortland, the helmer of Lore Somersault and TV show The Secret Life of Us. It is another option for Marvel who, after Ragnarok Taika Waititi on Thor, and Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck on Captain Marvel — are creating a habit of taking a chance.

The screenplay, meanwhile, is from Jac Schaeffer (who shows running upcoming Scarlet Witch/The Vision Disney+ series WandaVision), and Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby).

Can Black Widow keep the MCU’s kind?

A Dark Widow film is the Correct move for Marvel after Avengers: Endgame. Before they could escalate to that level again, the MCU’s stakes need to dial back a bit, and a film that in last explores Natasha’s roots feels just like a dead cert. The quality of the ensemble cast, too, speaks to Marvel Studios is considered now.