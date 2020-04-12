Black Summer Season 2 Release Date of , Plot, Trailer, Who’s Returning? And Which Are The Interesting Fan Theories?

- Advertisement -

When Netflix had declared they would be releasing a zombie apocalypse series much similar to this previously hit horror-drama”Z-Nation” gore-lovers throughout the entire world had finally found their seventh paradise. The first creator Karl Schafer, of Z nation, was roped in because of the manufacturer of the series. This original inclusion had perked the interests of this audience much more.

Last year, this series’ first season had aired and fans cannot wait to see what the season might have in store for them.

This is everything you Want to know about the season:

What’s”Dark Summer” about?

Much to the fan’s disappointment, it does not follow the stories and Black Summer doesn’t have any of the throws from Z-Nation returning set by the first version.

Where we are introduced to Rose, the protagonist who is one parent juggling between her work-life and taking good care of her kid, this series is set in Calgary. From the end of this episode, we see the normalcy creates havoc through town and surrounding all the citizens of Calgary’s lives comes crashing down if a virus breaks loose. Rose and her daughter at the chaos get separated and she has no choice but to join forces and rescue her daughter.

Cast

So far the members of the cast for season two include Jamie King (Rose), Justin Chu Cary (Spears), Christine Lee (Kyungsun) and Sal Velez Jr. (William Velez).

When can we expect the next season to the atmosphere?

Even before the news of the pandemic spread the creation of the season had started the creation has stopped and we cannot expect the series to air anytime soon.

The date of release for the show would now be somewhere by the middle or the end of next year.