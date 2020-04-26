Black Panther 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, What Will Be Storyline?

- Advertisement -

Marvel Studios created the whole fan club go”Wakanda Forever!”

After Black Panther reached theatres in February 2018, it created a fan base. It made the movie one of the best hits and the reviews of any film in the cinematic universe of Marvel.

- Advertisement -

The good thing is that Disney’s, of course, making a sequel.

The film was announced a month later at Disney’s D23 festival, though in the International 2019 Marvel Phase 4 statement skipped.

Release Date

The film was granted a release date of May 6, 2022, and the revised launch date is two days May 8, 2022.

Star Cast

With Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa heading an ensemble which includes Wakandan characters performed by Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Daniel Kaluuya all of Black Panther’s throw is expected to come back for the sequel.

Martin Freeman will likely reprise his role as CIA agent Everett K. Ross.

A narrative from May 2018 disclosed that Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan would also reprise his role as Erik Killmonger from the movie that followed.

Donald Glover will appear as the new movie member.

What Will Be The Narrative?

As always, Marvel maintains a tightly guarded secret of the storyline of the Black Panther sequel. Studio chief Kevin Feige has also dropped some mysterious clues.

Feige also implied that the circumstance of Wakanda and Black Panther’s origins will indeed guide the future of the sequence.